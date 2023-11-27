Advertisement

Newspaper headlines: 'Farewell El Tel' and Sunak-Braverman 'migrant deal'

BBC News - Staff
·6 min read
The main headline on the front of the Metro newspaper reads "Farewell El Tel"
The main headline on the Sun reads "One Tel of a fella"
The main headline on the Daily Star reads "Farewell to El Tel"
A huge image of Venables features on the front of the Daily Star. In the background image Tottenham Hotspur - who Venables used to manage - hold a minute's applause before their Premier League defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday.
The main headline on The Daily Mirror reads "The great showman"
The main headline to the Guardian reads "Hopes Israel and Hamas truce can hold as third exchange takes place"
The main headline on the Times reads "Orphaned hostage, 4, is set free"
The Daily Telegraph's main headline reads "Sunak's deal with Braverman on migrants revealed"
The main headline on the i front page reads "Millions face higher taxes until election"
Daily Mail
Prince Harry told he must 'hit out' at 'cruel' verbal attacks on Royal Family, according to the front of the Daily Express
The main story on the Daily Express looks ahead to the "bombshell" book by royal biographer Omid Scobie, due out later this week. At the top of the masthead, the paper warns an Arctic blast is on its way as Brits are urged to brace themselves for plummeting temperatures.
Hamas must locate dozens more hostages to extend truce, says Qatar, according to Monday's front page of the Financial Times
Finally, Monday's Financial Times reflects on the four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The truce is due to end after Monday and Qatari prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani tells the paper the truce could be extended if Hamas is able to use the pause in the conflict to locate those hostages.

The life of former England, Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United and Barcelona manager Terry Venables is celebrated on many front pages.

Venables, who died at the age of 80, is described as "The Great Showman" on the front of the Daily Mirror as the tabloid describes a man of many talents - including being a footballer, TV crime writer, singer, bar owner, novelist and manager.

Tributes continue to flood in for the legendary Euro 1996 manager on the front of the Daily Star, which says he was best known for his fascinating managerial career in the 1980s and 1990s, but the former England boss' playing career was equally interesting and cruelly cut short.

Stars including Gary Lineker, Gareth Southgate and David Beckham feature in the Sun, which decides to lead with a glowing tribute from Three Lions legend Paul Gascoigne. The paper nods to Venables' nickname in its headline: "One Tel of a Fella."

Terry Venables on the pitch at Wembley in 1994 after he was appointed the new England manager
Terry Venables on the pitch at Wembley in 1994 after he was appointed the new England manager

Turning to other news, Monday's Guardian front page leads on hopes in the US that the truce between Israel and Hamas could be extended - but Israel has indicated its campaign against Hamas is far from over.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani tells the Financial Times more than 40 other women and children are being kept captive in Gaza who are not believed to be held by Hamas. He said the truce could be extended if Hamas is able to use the pause in the conflict to locate those hostages.

The Times focuses on the release of the four-year-old American-Israeli hostage Avigail Idan, whose parents were both killed by Hamas. It also pictures the march against antisemitism in central London, which was attended by tens of thousands of people - including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his family.

Monday's Daily Mail also features an image of the demonstration in the capital on Sunday with the headline: "No war crimes, no angry chants, just solidarity with UK's fearful Jews."

Finally, the Daily Telegraph's top story features a migrant deal between Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman. The paper says it has seen a copy of a plan to cut migration, which allies of the former home secretary say was agreed with Mr Sunak as he sought Ms Braverman's support during the autumn edition of the Tory Party leadership contest last year. Downing Street denies it was a deal.

Sign up for our morning newsletter and get BBC News in your inbox.