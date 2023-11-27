Newspaper headlines: 'Farewell El Tel' and Sunak-Braverman 'migrant deal'
BBC News - Staff
·6 min read
The life of former England, Tottenham Hotspur, Leeds United and Barcelona manager Terry Venables is celebrated on many front pages.
Venables, who died at the age of 80, is described as "The Great Showman" on the front of the Daily Mirror as the tabloid describes a man of many talents - including being a footballer, TV crime writer, singer, bar owner, novelist and manager.
The Times focuses on the release of the four-year-old American-Israeli hostage Avigail Idan, whose parents were both killed by Hamas. It also pictures the march against antisemitism in central London, which was attended by tens of thousands of people - including former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his family.
Finally, the Daily Telegraph's top story features a migrant deal between Rishi Sunak and Suella Braverman. The paper says it has seen a copy of a plan to cut migration, which allies of the former home secretary say was agreed with Mr Sunak as he sought Ms Braverman's support during the autumn edition of the Tory Party leadership contest last year. Downing Street denies it was a deal.
Joanne Cook will always remember the parties, the lobster boils, and just sitting on the deck with her favourite book at her family cottage in Stanhope, P.E.I.But those memories will be all that she has now. The cottage burned to the ground Saturday.It was one of four incidents in northern Queens County over the weekend that RCMP are investigating as suspected arson."It was just a little 24 by 24 box, but it was our 24 by 24 box and we loved it," Cook said on Sunday."There are things that I'm go
A former aide to ex-New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who previously claimed Cuomo groped her breast, is filing a lawsuit against him alleging sexual harassment and abuse, according to a summons filed this week.
Undeclared assets worth millions of dollars belonging to a Rivne Oblast Council member, who also serves as deputy head of the regional Forestry and Hunting Department office, were found during searches of his home and workplace, the State Bureau of Investigation reported on Nov. 25.
Six people have been remanded in custody over the killing of a French teenager whose death at a village dance party sparked political controversy in France, prosecutors said Sunday. Last weekend a 16-year-old pupil, identified only as Thomas, was stabbed when a group of outsiders descended on a festive crowd gathered in Crepol, in the southeastern region of Drome, for a dance party in the village hall.He died on his way to hospital. Eight others were injured.On Tuesday, nine suspects including t
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A Christmas parade in St. John's, N.L., was cancelled moments before getting underway on Sunday due to what police called a firearms situation in the city's downtown. The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary shared few details about the situation, saying officers responded to a weapons offence that is "believed to be firearms-related." A statement issued hours later said officers had "peacefully resolved" the incident and three people are now in custody. There was no immediate word
Three Palestinian college students were shot in Burlington, Vermont, on Saturday evening, prompting calls from civil rights organizations and the victims’ families for authorities to look into possible bias by the attacker.
AL BIREH, West Bank (AP) — Hamas militants on Saturday released 17 hostages, including 13 Israelis, from captivity in the Gaza Strip, while Israel freed 39 Palestinian prisoners in the latest stage of a four-day cease-fire. The late-night exchange was held up for several hours after Hamas accused Israel of violating the agreement. The delay underscored the fragility of the cease-fire, which has halted a war that has shocked and shaken Israel, caused widespread destruction across the Gaza Strip,
The agency tasked with figuring out what caused an industrial workplace explosion in Ottawa that left six employees dead says it's finished its work — but it could be some time before their findings become publicly known.On Friday, Ontario's Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) confirmed it recently concluded its investigation into the cause, origin and circumstances of the Jan. 13, 2022, explosion at Eastway Tank, Pump and Meter.That day, five Eastway workers — Rick Bastien, Etienne Mabiala, Danny
A block of historic row houses in Cabbagetown is shaping up as a battleground between housing advocates and heritage watchdogs.The six derelict homes are slated to be redeveloped as low-income housing by the owner, Toronto Community Housing (TCH). But those renovations have been stalled for years, at least in part because of their heritage status, which means TCH has to pass many and often expensive city hurdles before work can begin.But advocacy group HousingNowTO's technical lead Mark Richards