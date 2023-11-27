Newspaper headlines: 'Farewell El Tel' and Sunak-Braverman 'migrant deal'

Most of Monday's front pages feature glowing tributes to former England manager Terry Venables, who died at the age of 80 over the weekend. Images of the former Chelsea, Spurs, QPR and Crystal Palace footballer adorn the front of the Metro as the paper's headline bids "Farewell El Tel" and looks back on his glittering career as a player and manager.

Football greats share their stories and memories of Venables, who led England to the 1996 European Championship semi-finals on home soil. Three Lions legend Paul Gascoigne is mentioned on the front of the Sun, with the tabloid mentioning an image he posted on social media of Venables with a cup of tea alongside the message: "such a sad day, cheers boss."

A huge image of Venables features on the front of the Daily Star. In the background image Tottenham Hotspur - who Venables used to manage - hold a minute's applause before their Premier League defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday.

"The Great Showman" is the huge headline on the front of the Daily Mirror, which reflects on the career of former England, Barcelona, Australia, Tottenham and Leeds United manager. According to the paper, Venables was not just a charismatic football star and passionate England boss, he was also an "author, singer, hotel & club owner" - a man of many talents.

The image of Venables toasting a cup of tea catches the eye on the front of Monday's Guardian. The broadsheet also looks at the latest on the situation in the Middle East. Elsewhere in domestic news the paper has figures which say NHS care delays in England harmed 8,000 people and caused 112 deaths last year. An NHS spokesperson said the health service works hard to keep patients safe and says when delays do happen trusts are required to investigate them and take further steps to further improve.

Sports writer Martin Samuels describes Venables as "innovative and brilliant", as tributes continue in the Times. Turning to domestic news, actor Eddie Marsan, Countdown presenter Rachel Riley and actress Maureen Lipman feature in a picture at Sunday's march against antisemitism in central London. The paper describes it as one of the largest demonstrations of its kind for nearly a decade.

The Daily Telegraph's splash on Monday claims Rishi Sunak struck a deal on migrants with former home secretary Suella Braverman, as the paper claims he needed her support during his leadership campaign last year. The paper claims it has seen a copy of a pact which says the prime minister agreed to raise the salary threshold for migrants to £40,000 from £26,000. The broadsheet adds Mr Sunak has not denied discussing policy options with Mrs Braverman or the existence of a document, but Downing Street has rejected any characterisation of it as a deal. Elsewhere, a picture of Boris and Carrie Johnson attending the march against antisemitism with their son features on the paper's front page.

According the front page of Monday's i newspaper, current public finances will not allow Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to use the Spring Budget to cut a stealth tax, which the paper says is dragging millions into paying higher tax rates. Above the main story is a striking image of tens of thousands of people marching through central London in Sunday's demonstration against antisemitism, as the broadsheet reflects on a weekend of hostages being released and prisoners exchanged in the Middle East.

Journalist, author and documentary filmmaker Robert Hardman's thoughts on the march against antisemitism is the focus on Monday's Daily Mail as the tabloid touches on the release of four-year-old Abigail Idan, who has dual Israeli and US nationality, and who was freed by Hamas on Sunday. The paper also takes aim at new claims made in a Royal Family biography due out later this week.

The main story on the Daily Express looks ahead to the "bombshell" book by royal biographer Omid Scobie, due out later this week. At the top of the masthead, the paper warns an Arctic blast is on its way as Brits are urged to brace themselves for plummeting temperatures.

Finally, Monday's Financial Times reflects on the four-day ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. The truce is due to end after Monday and Qatari prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani tells the paper the truce could be extended if Hamas is able to use the pause in the conflict to locate those hostages.

