Newspaper headlines: 'Cancel Armistice demo' and Mone 'admits PPE link'

A variety of stories lead Tuesday's papers. The Daily Express says that the Metropolitan Police have appealed to pro-Palestinian protesters to call off a march set to take place in London on Armistice Day this weekend. The paper reports that Scotland Yard has said the event would not be "appropriate" and warned that the risk of violence and disorder in the capital was "growing".

The Daily Mail reports that a 78-year-old poppy seller has said he was punched and kicked during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at Edinburgh's central rail station on Saturday. The paper carries a picture that appears to show Jim Henderson in the centre of a large crowd waving Palestinian flags and says he was "set upon while manning a stall". It adds that the incident only ended when railway staff intervened and "shoved the demonstrators away".

Nearly 300,000 women at risk of breast cancer are to be offered a drug that will halve their chances of developing it, according to the Metro. The paper says Anastrozole is already used to treat those who have the disease, and that NHS officials believe thousands of future cases could be prevented if enough eligible women sign on to the scheme.

The Times reports that Anastrozole costs only 4p a day and that some 289,000 women in their 50s or 60s at moderate of high risk of breast cancer are expected to be eligible for the scheme. It adds that the drug works by works by blocking a particular enzyme and cutting down the amount of the hormone oestrogen that the body produces.

The drug could be routinely prescribed to prevent cancer "much as statins protect against heart disease", according to the Daily Telegraph. Writing for the paper, Amanda Pritchard, the chief executive of NHS England, says the programme could herald a "new era for cancer prevention" and have a "transformative" impact saving lives.

Conservative peer Baroness Mone has admitted she did have ties to PPE Medpro, a medical supplier that won £200 million worth of government contracts during the pandemic, according to the Daily Mirror. The paper says Lady Mone has spent three years insisting she had "no role" at the firm, but that a representative has now said she was an "intermediary", while her husband, Douglas Barrowman, "led the consortium".

The Guardian carries the same story and says the "admissions raise questions about years of denials from the couple". The paper says that, in November 2020, lawyers for Lady Mone told it she was "not connected in any way" with the company, while lawyers for Mr Barrowman said he "never had any role or function". It adds that, a month later, lawyers acting for the couple insisted that any suggestion of an association with the firm would be "misleading" and "defamatory".

The i says Tuesday's King's Speech setting out the government's agenda for the coming year will see the monarch "forced to announce a shredding of eco policy". The paper says the King, who has long campaigned on climate and environmental issues, will have to "hide his true feelings as he heralds a new era of oil and gas exploration". One government source is quoted saying the King "has a job to do", while environmental experts say the speech will send a damaging signal globally.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew from California to Las Vegas on a private jet to attend a Katy Perry concert, according to the Sun. The paper quotes one royal watcher branding Prince Harry and Meghan, who have been vocal about the need for action on climate change, "eco-hypocrites".

The Financial Times says former US President Donald Trump "turned a New York courtroom into a political theatre" during a "defiant" appearance on the witness stand as part of a civil fraud lawsuit on Monday. The judge in the case has already ruled that Mr Trump committed fraud by misrepresenting his wealth, but is now deciding whether he should have to pay penalties and if he should be able to continue doing business in New York. The paper says the judge at one point had to tell Mr Trump's attorney's to "control him", while Mr Trump said the trial was "unfair" and that he hoped "the public is watching".

And the Daily Star says that a psychic has claimed that "faithful pets" send their owners "love-filled messages" after they've died and "still like us to talk to them". The headline reads: "Bark from the dead".

