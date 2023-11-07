Advertisement

Newspaper headlines: 'Cancel Armistice demo' and Mone 'admits PPE link'

The headline in the Express reads: "Police: Call off protests on armistice weekend to avoid violence".
The headline in the Mail reads: "Poppy seller, 78, 'punched by protesters'"
The headline in the Metro reads: "300,000 get drug to avoid breast cancer"
Nearly 300,000 women at risk of breast cancer are to be offered a drug that will halve their chances of developing it, according to the Metro. The paper says Anastrozole is already used to treat those who have the disease, and that NHS officials believe thousands of future cases could be prevented if enough eligible women sign on to the scheme.
The headline in the Times reads: "Thousands to be spared cancer with 4p-a-day pill".
The Times reports that Anastrozole costs only 4p a day and that some 289,000 women in their 50s or 60s at moderate of high risk of breast cancer are expected to be eligible for the scheme. It adds that the drug works by works by blocking a particular enzyme and cutting down the amount of the hormone oestrogen that the body produces.
The headline in the Telegraph reads: "Daily pill halves risk of breast cancer"
The drug could be routinely prescribed to prevent cancer "much as statins protect against heart disease", according to the Daily Telegraph. Writing for the paper, Amanda Pritchard, the chief executive of NHS England, says the programme could herald a "new era for cancer prevention" and have a "transformative" impact saving lives.
The headline in the Mirror reads: "Michelle Mone 'shock': Finally... she admits PPE link"
The headline in the Guardian reads: "Gaza's despair: 'Everyone is just concentrating on survival"
The headline in the i reads: "Green King forced to announce shredding of eco policy"
The headline in the Sun reads: "'Eco' Harry flies to Katy Perry gig..in oil tycoon's jet"
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew from California to Las Vegas on a private jet to attend a Katy Perry concert, according to the Sun. The paper quotes one royal watcher branding Prince Harry and Meghan, who have been vocal about the need for action on climate change, "eco-hypocrites".
The headline in the Financial Times reads: "Trump defiant amid heated turn on witness stand in New York fraud trial"
The headline in the Star reads: "Psychic reveals how faithful pets are sending love-filled messages from beyond grave"
And the Daily Star says that a psychic has claimed that "faithful pets" send their owners "love-filled messages" after they've died and "still like us to talk to them". The headline reads: "Bark from the dead".

