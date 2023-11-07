Newspaper headlines: 'Cancel Armistice demo' and Mone 'admits PPE link'

The Last Dinner Party are being tipped for great things, but they say the praise can come at a cost.
A competition will be run to produce a space vehicle to carry cargo at first and later astronauts.
Anastrozole, used for many years to treat breast cancer, has now been licensed as a preventative option.
Tech firms are testing artificial intelligence that can negotiate contracts without the need for humans.
Tottenham's unbeaten Premier League run came to an end in chaotic fashion but the loss leaves Ange Postecoglou with a mountain of unexpected problems, writes Phil McNulty.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A federal jury on Monday found a scuba dive boat captain was criminally negligent in the deaths of 34 people killed in a fire aboard the vessel in 2019, the deadliest maritime disaster in recent U.S. history. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles confirmed Jerry Boylan was found guilty of one count of misconduct or neglect of ship officer, a pre-Civil War statute colloquially known as seaman’s manslaughter that was designed to hold steamboat captains and crew responsible f
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -The Hollywood actors' union on Monday responded to the latest offer from major studios and streaming services, saying the two sides had yet to reach agreement on several items including the use of artificial intelligence. The SAG-AFTRA union said its negotiating committee was determined to secure the best deal and bring a responsible end to a strike that has lasted four months. "We're at a critical point in our industry," the union said in a note to members posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
The teenage son of a British woman found guilty of murdering her husband in India has said he is looking forward to witnessing her execution.
"Child labor — and the arguments to maintain it ranged from 'Nobody is forcing them' to 'But if we ban it, our industries will no longer be competitive' and 'When they work, they are not on the streets.' I think this is an example that we must always keep in mind, because many of these arguments, from the 'so-called choice' and 'competitiveness' through to the 'false alternative,' are still regularly used today to justify practices that are morally reprehensible."
A Cornwall, Ont., family says they're in mourning after a woman died overnight at a homeless encampment in the eastern Ontario city.According to an email from a municipal official to city councillors, the "elderly" woman was already dead when paramedics arrived at Pointe Maligne Park on Sunday morning after getting a 911 call.The woman's son-in-law, Keith Seyeau, identified her to CBC as Diane Hebert. The time and cause of her death remains unknown.An undated photo of Diane Hebert. (Diane Hebert
Zelenskyy slammed Ukrainian military commanders after soldiers were killed in a Russian airstrike during an apparent open-air award ceremony.
WINNIPEG — A man accused of killing four women, two of whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg-area landfill, maintained his innocence on the first day of a pretrial hearing. Jeremy Skibicki appeared in court Monday and pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of First Nations women Rebecca Contois, Morgan Harris, Marcedes Myran and an unidentified woman who Indigenous leaders have named Mashkode Bizhiki'ikwe or Buffalo Woman. Family members and supporters, many wearing shi
An Ohio auto worker's solution even had the 911 operator on call laughing after a suspected car thief found himself suspended 20 feet in the air.
Juan Jumalon was fatally shot inside his southern Philippine radio station on Sunday
Chad Henderson, who stabbed father-of-one Nathan Burton four times with a hunting knife, refused to attend his sentencing at Birmingham Crown Court.
The other two dogs then ran away, Utah police said.
Two adults and six children were inside when the home was set on fire, fire marshals said.
A former Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister stands accused of embezzling nearly a billion hryvnias ($28 million) by purchasing subpar military uniforms from a private company, Ukraine’s SBU Security Service reported on Nov. 6, citing collected evidence.
Israeli heritage minister Amichai Eliyahu has been suspended from Cabinet meetings after suggesting dropping a nuclear weapon on Gaza.
Santa Rosa Police noted that the department is "still actively investigating this case"