Newspaper editor who ‘spectacularly’ fell out with Julian Assange says he should not be prosecuted for ‘doing what journalists do’

Andrew Buncombe
·9 min read
&lt;p&gt;&#x002018;It is dangerous that they are trying to pick him off,&#x002019; Alan Rusbridger tells The Independent&lt;/p&gt; (Getty, file picture)

‘It is dangerous that they are trying to pick him off,’ Alan Rusbridger tells The Independent

(Getty, file picture)

He is the newspaper editor who famously fell out with his source. A decade later, Alan Rusbridger’s personal feelings for Julian Assange, someone he described as “a narcissistic egomaniac”, have changed remarkably little. There is no indication Assange’s opinion of Rusbridger has altered much either.

Yet, as the world awaits a court decision in London that will determine whether Assange, 49, is extradited to the US to face espionage charges that could land him in jail for 175 years, the former editor-in-chief of The Guardian has emerged as one of the most strident defenders of the WikiLeaks founder.

He has said the US’s pursuit of Assange, aided by the British authorities, represents a threat to all journalists, and should alarm anyone concerned about defending free speech.

“[The charges are] for things that were recognisably what journalists do. He had a great story, and he had a great source,” Rusbridger, 67, tells The Independent. “It is dangerous that they are trying to pick him off, and lock him up for a long time, on a story that leaps over any public interest hurdle.”

He adds: “And it’s a shame people got hung up on whether he’s a real journalist, or the other things he does in his life which we may or may not like, and have sort of shrugged their shoulders at protesting the way they’re attacking him for things that journalists do, that will have big implications for journalists.”

Assange’s relationship with The Guardian began in 2007, when Rusbridger says he started receiving documents and information from the Australian hacker. One of those documents allowed the newspaper to publish a story in August that year showing former Kenyan president Daniel Arap Moi had been siphoning off hundreds of millions of dollars and hiding them in foreign bank accounts.

&lt;p&gt;Assange was sentenced to 50-weeks jail in May 2019 for breaking the terms of his bond&lt;/p&gt;Getty

Assange was sentenced to 50-weeks jail in May 2019 for breaking the terms of his bond

Getty

In the introduction to WikiLeaks: Inside Julian Assange’s War on Secrecy, a 2011 book written by two Guardian reporters, Rusbridger says: “Back in the days when almost no one had heard about WikiLeaks, regular emails started arriving in my inbox from someone called Julian Assange. It was a memorable kind of name. All editors receive a daily mix of unsolicited tip-offs, letters, complaints and crank theories, but there was something about the periodic WikiLeaks emails which caught the attention.”

The newspaper did not get special access to perhaps WikiLeaks’ best-known scoop, more than 30 minutes of video footage – headlined “Collateral Murder” by WikiLeaks – showing two US AH-64 Apache helicopters attacking buildings in Baghdad in 2007, then closing in on a group of people. Among the people were children and journalists. “Oh, yeah, look at those dead bastards,” one US airman could be heard to say.

Yet, along with several other newspapers, including The New York Times and Der Spiegel, it did collaborate with the publication of several other major exposés, highlighting the stark reality of the US and its allies’ so-called “war on terror” in Iraq and Afghanistan.

It also worked with Assange on the embarrassing publication of thousands of state department diplomatic cables, revealing the US’s true views of foreign nations, that caused huge unease in Washington.

The information had been passed to Assange and WikiLeaks by the then US army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning. Manning, who had been based in Iraq, served seven years for leaking the information, much of it in solitary confinement.

The relationship between The Guardian and Assange soured soon after. In what was a very public falling-out, much of the criticism of Assange focused on his purported personality or hygiene problems, something his supporters are critical of Rusbridger for.

By talking about such things, has he undermined Assange’s work?

“It's a well known fact he fell out with The Guardian. And I’ve written in bad terms about him, and he has written in bad terms about me. Generally, when I write about him I almost go out of my way to indicate we’re not best friends,” he says.

“I think that strengthens the arguments. I’m not doing it because I think he’s totally admirable in every respect, or because he’s my best mate, or that I particularly like him. I don’t particularly like him, and he doesn’t particularly like me. But the point of mentioning all those things is that even though we don’t much like each other, there’s still a big principle here that we have to think about.”

In 2010, prosecutors in Sweden announced they were investigating two accusations of sexual assault against Assange, one of rape and one of molestation. Assange denied the claims and said they were without merit, but he was arrested by London police and released on bail. Two years later, after the courts ordered he should be extradited to Sweden, he skipped bail and sought political asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, arguing he feared being sent to the US.

In April 2019, after a change of leadership in Ecuador, Assange was no longer welcome at the embassy. He was arrested at the Knightsbridge location by British police, charged with breaching his 2012 bail terms, and sentenced to 50 weeks in prison. Assange told the court he did not want to be prosecuted in the US for “journalism that has won many awards”.

The US charged him with trying to help Manning hack into a Pentagon computer, and a month later added 17 charges of espionage, related to his publication of its actions in Iraq and Afghanistan, events Assange says were war crimes.

Rusbridger, who left The Guardian in 2015 and is now principal of Lady Margaret Hall, at the University of Oxford, says some previous supporters may have lost sympathy for Assange as a result of WikiLeaks’ July 2016 publication of emails hacked from the Democratic Party, that revealed top officials had worked to help Hillary Clinton’s candidacy and undermine that of Bernie Sanders.

It is alleged the Russian government obtained the emails. Donald Trump often praised WikiLeaks during the 2016 campaign.

Robert Mueller, the former FBI director who investigated Russia’s alleged interference in that election, found from June 2016 a Trump associate “forecast to senior [Trump] campaign officials that WikiLeaks would release information damaging to candidate Clinton”.

In January 2019, one-time Trump adviser Roger Stone was arrested by the FBI and charged with making false statements to federal agents. He was sentenced to 40 months in jail, but the sentence was commuted by Trump, who later pardoned him.

Mueller also found evidence of communications between WikiLeaks and Russia’s GRU military intelligence. Mueller said there had been insufficient evidence to charge people.

Rusbridger points out Assange has not been charged with anything relating to the US election, which Trump won, but rather for publishing material about its dark and often deadly activities in distant parts of the world.

&lt;p&gt;Rusbridger with Assange, prior to their falling-out&lt;/p&gt;YouTube

Rusbridger with Assange, prior to their falling-out

YouTube

“I think that should tell you something,” he says. “Why are they not getting after him for 2016?” He says the Obama administration had clearly taken a decision not to pursue Assange for the release of the “war on terror” material, no matter how embarrassing it had been.

“Trump could have gone after him for something to do with 2016, which on the face of it is more disturbing, but to pick him off for the earlier stuff is the kind of safe way of attacking him.”

Assange’s supporters are often critical of The Guardian’s coverage of him. Among the most controversial was a story published in 2018, claiming one-time Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort had visited the WikiLeaks founder at the Ecuadorian embassy. Both Assange and Manafort have denied any such meeting, and there has never been photographic or video evidence published to support the claim.

Does Rusbridger believe the story is true? “I don’t really want to get into it because I don’t know, and I don’t think is fair for for an editor to comment on what happens after they’ve gone,” he says.

Has he seen any evidence that leads him to think the story is genuine?

“I haven’t followed it that closely. I’ve read what anybody else has read. And I’ve seen this sort of to and fro from both sides.”

Despite his warning that people should not obsess over the question of whether or not Assange is a “journalist”, Rusbridger considers him to be one.

“Obviously he’s more than a journalist. He’s an activist, he’s an entrepreneur,” he says. “He’s a publisher, he’s a businessperson. He’s a whistleblower. He’s got many different identities, but one of them is undoubtedly journalist.”

He adds: “I know that’s confusing because 20 years ago, you were generally a journalist or you were nothing. And now you’ve got people with multiple identities. But I think you have to think in legal terms his identity is a journalist.”

There has been speculation that Trump, chaotically making his way out of the White House having been defeated by Joe Biden, may yet pardon Assange, a further snub to the intelligence community.

Among those urging him to do so has been Stella Morris, Assange’s partner and the mother of two of his children. Noticeably she made one appeal in an interview with Trump Fox News favourite, Tucker Carlson.

Does Rusbridger think it may happen?

“At various points he has teased his admiration for WikiLeaks and teased that he might give him a pardon. You know, trying to try to read Trump’s mind is is a fruitless task. I would be perfectly pleased if he did,” he says. “But it would be great if the US dropped this extradition.”

He adds: “There’s an Australian citizen who happens to be in the UK, who was accused of breaching US official secrecy laws. What happens if there was an Australian citizen who decided to write about Israeli secrecy laws, or the Israeli nuclear project, or Pakistan’s nuclear project or India’s? Can we imagine we’re going to start extraditing foreign journalists because they’ve infringed local secrecy laws? That’s the nature of the precedent; if that happened, then is any journalist safe from being extradited?”

Read More

Can Trump pardon Assange?

Sarah Palin leads calls for pardon for Julian assange

Pamela Anderson tells Trump to ‘be a hero’ and pardon Assange

Latest Stories

  • Sweden's remarkable 54-game unbeaten run at world juniors snapped by Russia

    One of the most remarkable streaks in world juniors history has ended.

  • The 4 biggest problems plaguing the Raptors during winless start

    There are no shortage of problems to point out, but four trends stand out as the main reasons why the Raptors are losing.

  • Spurs' Becky Hammon becomes first woman to work as acting NBA head coach

    Gregg Popovich's ejection opened the door for some NBA history.

  • LeBron James celebrates 36th birthday with another incredible milestone

    Happy birthday to The King.

  • Zdeno Chara parts ways with Bruins to sign with Capitals

    Zdeno Chara is leaving the team he has captained for the last 14 seasons.

  • Unbeaten Finland shuts out Slovakia, setting up first-place battle with Canada

    Finland improved to 3-0 at the world junior hockey championship with a 6-0 win over Slovakia on Wednesday at Rogers Place.

  • LaMelo Ball breaks out as Hornets crush Mavericks in Dallas

    Ball flashed his upside as the Hornets won in yet another blowout by an NBA road team.

  • Israel Adesanya to fight Jan Blachowicz in battle of champions at UFC 259

    Israel Adesanya will move up in weight and challenge fellow UFC champion Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title at UFC 259 in March.

  • Philip Rivers admits Sunday could be his final game in the NFL: 'We're not guaranteed anything'

    Philip Rivers isn't ready to call it a career yet, but he knows NFL teams could feel differently.

  • NBA announces no new positive COVID-19 tests after season's first week

    The NBA announced encouraging news from the first full week of its new season.

  • Terrell Owens says Donovan McNabb was out drinking the night before Super Bowl puking incident

    Terrell Owens says he knows "for a fact" Donovan McNabb was out drinking before Super Bowl XXXIX.

  • A way too early look at the 2021 fantasy football season

    It's never too early to start thinking about the 2021 fantasy football season.

  • Fantasy Hockey Draft Prep: Previewing the forwards

    Let's continue our fantasy hockey positional previews with the most important position: Forwards.

  • NFL bad beat history: Steelers' Super Bowl win over Cardinals had two ridiculous bad beats

    James Harrison's interception was great. Unless you had the Cardinals in the first half.

  • What is your fantasy resolution? | FFSK

    New year, new fantasy season, but what will you do differently? Matt Harmon judges what changes you plan on making to your 2021 lineup.

  • As transfer window opens, struggles of EPL summer signings

    With the January transfer window opening, Premier League clubs have the chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season. But the high expectations from new recruits aren't always reflected in their performances on the field — as the struggles of these high-profile summer signings show:GARETH BALE (TOTTENHAM)The homecoming to Tottenham was meant to be Bale's chance to revitalize a career that stalled at Real Madrid even as the forward won every major title. Still only 31 but prone to injury layoffs, Bale has been unable to find a consistent run in a team he starred for before securing the move to Madrid in 2013. Now the attacking threat comes most consistently from Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. The announcement from Tottenham this week that Bale faces a “few weeks” out due to a calf problem is not the blow to the club it might once have seemed. He has made only one Premier League start since returning to Tottenham on a season-long loan in September, with Jose Mourinho usually deploying him in the Europa League when key players can be rested from the starting lineup. The scoring instinct is still there, but his only goals so far from open play have been a pair of headers. He will need to prove his fitness and form in the second half of the season to secure a longer stay at the north London club.KAI HAVERTZ (CHELSEA)Havertz arrived as the new sensation of German football but the 21-year-old forward is struggling to justify his $92 million price tag. While the intensity of the English game could be a step-up from what he experienced in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, Havertz might also be the player suffering most from Chelsea’s vast off-season overhaul that has left manager Frank Lampard searching for his best combinations and tactical approach. Indeed, Mason Mount — a fellow 21-year-old whose first-team chances looked to have diminished following the arrival of Havertz and other attacking players — appears to be Lampard’s preferred option in central attacking midfield, ahead of Havertz. Lampard is calling for patience with Havertz, though, especially with the player having been hit hard by the effects of the coronavirus after contracting it in November. “Long term, I have no concerns,” Lampard said of Havertz. “In fact, I feel quite the opposite — he’s going to be a huge player for this football club.”DONNY VAN DE BEEK (MAN UNITED)Van de Beek was United’s major off-season purchase at $46 million and the central midfielder appeared an odd signing at the time — not because of the price tag or doubts about his ability, but because of the team’s options already in his position. With Bruno Fernandes the first-choice No. 10, Paul Pogba able to play in different midfield positions and the likes of Scott McTominay and Fred fulfilling the criteria of a box-to-box midfielder, it was always going to be difficult for Van de Beek to establish himself in the team. He has started just twice in the Premier League — and in one of those games, at West Ham, he lasted just 45 minutes — and has mostly come on as a late substitute, like on his debut when he scored a consolation goal against Crystal Palace. That remains his only goal for United. He has had more goals (2) and starts (4) for the Netherlands in that period.RHIAN BREWSTER (SHEFFIELD UNITED)Brewster was described by Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder as “one of the country’s hottest properties” when he joined for a club-record fee that was in excess of $30 million in October. Aged 20 and tipped for great things while at Liverpool, the England under-21 striker moved in a bid to get regular game time but has been in and out of Wilder’s lineup despite the team being cut adrift in last place and the lowest scorer in the league. Brewster hasn’t scored, either, or even looked threatening in front of goal. Whether Sheffield United is the best side for Brewster is open to question. It is a hard-running, well-drilled team whose strikers have typically been physical and selfless. Brewster is more of an instinctive player, a pure goal-scorer who finishes off chances rather than getting involved in the build-up. And confidence cannot be high given United has made one of the worst starts ever by a top-flight team.WILLIAN (ARSENAL)After averaging seven goals a season during his six-year stint at Chelsea, Willian is yet to reproduce that form across London at Arsenal. The Brazilian hasn’t scored a single goal. While the 32-year-old winger has three assists, two came in Arsenal’s opening-day win at Fulham in September. But he is still being started — when fit — by Mikel Arteta. Willian's struggles are reflective of the entire team he has joined. The north London club, which last won the league in 2004, is 13th in the 20-team standings.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsSteve Douglas And Rob Harris, The Associated Press

  • Yahoo Sports' Transcendent 12: Athletes who inspired us outside the lines in 2020

    Here are Yahoo Sports’ Transcendent 12 for 2020 — athletes who inspired and made an impact outside the lines.

  • Jason Witten set to break all-time games mark for tight ends

    When Jason Witten entered the NFL 17 years ago as a third-round pick in Dallas, his famously blunt coach, Bill Parcells, delivered him a simple message.“He taught me early on, reliability, dependability, consistency, that’s how you make it in this game,” Witten said Wednesday. “Those are traits that I’ve kept near and dear to me for my entire career.”For nearly two decades that included a one-year interruption in the “Monday Night Football” announcing booth, Witten has taken that advice to heart.The 38-year-old Witten has missed only one game in 17 seasons in the NFL and will break Hall of Famer Tony Gonzalez’s record for tight ends with his 271st career game in Sunday’s season finale for the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) against the Denver Broncos (5-10).“To have an opportunity like this, I think that’s just the way I tried to play,” Witten said. “I think in this league, the minute you feel like you’ve arrived or you belong, you’re going to get passed up. I think my advantage and kind of my edge for me was that every day of every moment, I never felt like this game owed me anything. I had to go earn it. That’s go out there and play. You hear people talk about it often. It’s a ‘show me’ game.”Witten has shown plenty in a career that featured 11 Pro Bowl berths, first-team All-Pro selections in 2007 and 2010, and some of the most prolific stats anyone has put up at the position.He had eight seasons with at least 75 catches, four 1,000-yard campaigns and ranks second all-time at the position with 1,228 receptions and 13,046 yards, and is fifth with 74 TDs.The Raiders signed him to a one-year deal for a veteran presence in the tight ends room and are pleased with what they got despite only 13 catches for 69 yards.“He’s been great for the tight ends, he’s been great for me, he’s been great for our offence,” coach Jon Gruden said. “Unfortunately, we have not been able to have a lot of team gatherings, team meals, team meetings because of the protocols and the quarantines and all that stuff. But he’s had a real impact on our guys. ... He’s one of the great war daddies of all-time and he’s going to break Tony Gonzalez’s record on Sunday, and it’s great to have been a small part of that.”Witten said he hasn’t decided whether he wants to try to come back next season or retire for good. He stepped away once already after the 2017 season to replace Gruden as analyst on “Monday Night Football” for ESPN.That didn’t go well and Witten returned to the Cowboys in 2019 before signing with the Raiders this past off-season. Gruden said he believes Witten could follow his path again and get into coaching if he wanted.“I think he’d be a great coach,” Gruden said. “I think after seeing what we went through this year, I’d say hell no, I think he’s going to get back into TV or go do something else. But yeah, I think he’d be a stellar coach. I think he’d be a Tom Landry, a Bill Cowher. I think he’s got very good football intellect, he’s got great motivational skills, he’s an excellent communicator and he loves the game.”NOTES: DE Clelin Ferrell (shoulder) was placed on IR. ... DE Takk McKinley, who was claimed off waivers in November, won’t play this season for the Raiders. He went on IR with a groin injury as soon as he arrived and hasn’t recovered. ... S Jeff Heath (concussion) was activated from IR and DB Daryl Worley was activated from the COVID-19 list. ... RB Jalen Richard was placed on the COVID-19 list. ... T Trent Brown (knee), G Denzelle Good (ankle), DT Maurice Hurst (calf) and DB Lamarcus Joyner (thigh) did not practice.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press

  • As Cowboys enter watershed offseason with Dak Prescott, his offensive coordinator is expected to get opportunity elsewhere

    Given Prescott’s unresolved contract situation, would he have any input on the next coordinator, which would be Prescott’s third in four seasons?

  • Sweden's world junior win streak snaps with 4-3 OT loss to Russia

    EDMONTON — Russia snapped Sweden's extended win streak at the world junior hockey championship Wednesday, clinching a 4-3 overtime victory in Edmonton.  Marat Khusnutdinov scored the game winner with just 5.6 seconds left in extra time.  Yegor Afanasiev, Rodion Amirov and Kirill Kirsanov all scored in regulation and Russia's record improved to 2-1-0-1 (wins, overtime wins, overtime losses, losses).  Sweden (2-0-1-0) forced the three-on-three overtime when, with a minute left on the clock, New Jersey Devils prospect Alexander Holtz released a rocket of a shot that bounced off the shin of Noel Gunler and into the Russian net.  Holtz and Vancouver Canucks prospect Arvid Costmar also scored in regulation.  Sweden went into Wednesday's game having won 54 straight in group play at the tournament. The Swedes will face the U.S. in a final preliminary round game on Thursday. Russia will play in the quarterfinals Saturday. GERMANY 5, SWITZERLAND 4 Germany withstood a late barrage to beat Switzerland 5-4 and improve to 1-1-0-2 in preliminary round play.  The victory secured the Germans a spot in Saturday's quarterfinals.  Buffalo Sabres prospect John-Jason Peterka opened the scoring 4:38 in, added a second goal before the end of the first period, and completed his hat trick with an empty-net strike late in the third.  Tim Stutzle, picked third overall by the Ottawa Senators at this year's NHL draft, had two goals and three assists for the Germans.  Germany was up 5-2 with less than three minutes on the clock, but Switzerland (0-0-0-4) refused to go quietly, with Noah Meier and Simon Knak adding goals in the final minutes.  Noah Delemont and Ronny Daehler also scored for the Swiss.  Germany's Florian Bugl stopped 31-of-35 shots, and Thibault Fatton made 20 saves for Switzerland.  FINLAND 6, SLOVAKIA 0 Finland improved to 3-0 with a 6-0 win over Slovakia on Wednesday at Rogers Place. The win sets up a showdown with Canada (3-0) for first place in Group A on New Year's Eve. Samuel Helenius scored two goals for Finland, while Santeri Hatakka, Kasper Simontaival, Topi Niemela and Anton Lundell added singles. Finland outshot Slovakia 50-12. Slovakia finished the preliminary round with one regulation win, one overtime loss and two regulation losses. The team has secured a spot in the quarterfinals. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2020. The Canadian Press