Newsom’s last 2021 bill signings + Californians on abortion + New United Way head

AND THAT’S A WRAP

Gendered kids’ section at big box stores are out; electric leaf blowers are in.

Gov. Gavin Newsom wrapped up the 2021 legislative year with a couple of big batches of bill signings on Friday and Saturday.

Among the bills he turned into law were:

“In a time when the state and country are more divided than ever, this legislative session reminds us what we can accomplish together. I am thankful for our partners in the state Legislature who furthered our efforts to tackle the state’s most persistent challenges – together, we took action to address those challenges head-on, implementing historic legislation and the California Comeback Plan to hit fast forward on our state’s recovery,” Newsom said in announcing his final bill signings. “What we’re doing here in California is unprecedented in both nature and scale. We will come back from this pandemic stronger than ever before.”

And with that, it’s time to start getting ready for the next state budget.

CALIFORNIANS MOSTLY SUPPORT ROE V. WADE

The U.S. Supreme Court is poised to hear a challenge to its landmark Roe v. Wade decision. But if Californians had their say on it, the ruling which made abortion legal in all 50 states would remain the law of the land.

That’s the finding of a July survey from Public Policy Institute of California, whose survey found that 79% of likely voters no not want to see the Roe v. Wade decision get overturned.

That sentiment runs across party lines, too, with 89% of Democrats, 77% of independents and 59% of Republicans all supporting keeping Roe.

Both men (76%) and women (79%) favor not overturning Roe v. Wade, the survey found.

Though the July survey was conducted before Texas passed a law restricting abortions, those polled were asked whether they were concerned that some states are making it too difficult to get an abortion.

To that end, 68% of likely voters said that they agreed some states are making it too difficult. Democrats (80%) and independents (66%) were much more likely to agree with that assessment than were Republicans (37%).

Both women (63%) and men (60%) felt some states are too restrictive.

NEW UNITED WAY CAPITAL REGION CEO

West Sacramento’s Dawnté Early has been named as the new president and CEO for United Way Capital Region. Early takes over for Amber Lovett, who held the position in an interim capacity while the organization underwent a nationwide search.

A former West Sacramento City Council member, Early comes to United Way after serving as chief of research and evaluation for the Mental Health Services Oversight and Accountability Commission, where she guided statewide policty and evaluation initiatives on school mental health, suicide prevention and reducing justice involvement among those with mental health needs, according to a United Way statement.

“I am excited to lead this amazing organization of passionate regional leaders committed to reducing poverty and investing in the education of our most vulnerable community members,” Early said in a statement. “As we near the 100th anniversary, I look forward to growing our partnerships to help the region emerge from the pandemic with an even sharper focus on increasing economic security and reducing disparities.”

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I don’t know. Maybe I should be intimidated from speaking out against a taxpayer-subsidized, anti-union Billionaire that treats workers & taxpayers like trash. I mean the arguments are so compelling…”

- Assemblywoman Lorenda Gonzalez, D-San Diego, sharing some of the hate mail she’s received for criticizing billionaire Elon Musk, via Twitter.

