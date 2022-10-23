Newsom vows to finish four-year term if reelected governor

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sunday vowed he would serve a full four-year term if reelected in November, trying again to knock down speculation that he wants to replace Democrat Joe Biden on the ballot should he not seek a second term.

Newsom made the promise during an hourlong debate with his Republican challenger, state Sen. Brian Dahle — the only time the two candidates will meet face to face before voting ends on Nov. 8.

Newsom is expected to easily win reelection in November more than one year after beating back a recall attempt fueled by anger at his pandemic policies — which included the nation's first statewide stay-at-home order. He has barely campaigned in California this year, instead spending money on ads in challenging Republican leaders Florida, Texas — potential opponents in a presidential election.

“Everyday Californians understand what is happening here in California and the governor is focused on running for president,” Dahle said during a debate that was broadcast live on the radio by KQED News. The debate will air again Sunday night on KQED Public Television.

Asked directly by co-moderator Marisa Lagos if he would commit to serving all four years if he’s reelected, Newsom said “yes.” Newsom defended his national campaigning, saying he “barely” left the state to take on national Republican leaders, who he says are banning books and “demeaning” the LGBT community.

“This is a serious moment in American history,” Newsom said. “I've had enough. So I'll proudly and happily stand up.”

The debate mostly followed the flow of political messaging from the country's two major political parties, with Newsom focusing on climate change and abortion rights while Dahle focused on the economy, particularly California's high cost of living that includes gas prices soaring as much as $2.60 higher than the national average.

Dahle, a farmer from the northwest corner of California who also owns a trucking business, said it cost $200 a day to put diesel fuel in his trucks — a cost he says has increased the price of food. He said California should have used its record budget surplus to suspend the state's gas tax, which he says would amount to a $1,700 rebate for taxpayers.

“He's out of touch with everyday, hard working, middle class Californians,” Dahle said. “Yes, he and his friends can afford Teslas at $70,000, but Californians on the whole have no opportunity but to just suffer from the policies Gavin Newsom has put forward.”

Newsom pushed back, noting he has signed laws sending billions of dollars back to taxpayers since the start of the pandemic, with the latest round of cash hitting taxpayers' bank accounts this month. That's far better than suspending the state's gas tax, Newsom said, because there would be no way to guarantee oil companies would pass the savings along to drivers.

He accused Dahle of voting against those rebates in the state Legislature. Records show Dahle voted for a bill that would implement the tax rebates, but he voted against a broader budget bill that included the money to pay for them.

On abortion, Dahle said he would remove $20 million in the state's budget that would help pay for women from other states to come to California for the procedure. But he said he would leave money for “reproductive care” in the budget, without detailing what that meant.

He criticized Newsom for supporting Proposition 1, a measure on the ballot this year that would enshrine the right to an abortion in California's Constitution. Dahle said the amendment, if it passed, would make abortion legal up “to the minute before birth.”

Newsom said he wouldn't “apologize for having the back of women and girls all across this country."

“What my opponent believes is some 10-year-old gets raped by her father should be forced to bear her brother or sister,” Newsom said. “His position is extreme.”

The debate will likely be the high point of Dahle’s campaign. He’s raised less than $1 million, which isn’t enough to run statewide TV ads in the nation’s most populous state, home to some of the country’s most expensive media markets.

“Every day we are trying to get people to know who I am,” Dahle said, adding he plans to drive a truck across the state, holding rallies up until Election Day.

Adam Beam, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Shetland's damaged subsea cable now repaired, says operator

    A break in the lines connecting Shetland to the mainland had cut internet and phone services.

  • Advocacy groups raising concerns about 'anti-trans' school board trustee candidates

    Advocacy groups are raising concerns about a number of candidates vying for school trustee positions across Canada, saying a higher number than usual are spreading transphobic rhetoric or other discriminatory messages targeting the LGBTQ community. Groups like the Canadian Anti-Hate Network say it's an increasing concern nationally as elections for trustees are taking place in several provinces, while a coalition of groups in Ottawa have named specific candidates they say will likely endanger th

  • Feisty Wombat Rescued From Debris on Swollen Victoria River

    Animals rescuers saved a wombat stranded alone on a pile of sticks on a swollen river in Molesworth, Victoria, on the morning of Saturday, October 22, amid flooding in the region.Terra Mater Wildlife Shelter said it received a call about the stranded animal the night before but it was too dangerous to carry out a rescue in the dark. The shelter said it was an “anxious night, hoping her island was not washed away.”This video from Terra Mater Wildlife Shelter & Five Freedoms Animal Rescue shows rescuers hoisting the feisty wombat to safety from sticks on the Goulburn River on Saturday morning, before releasing the animal.Terra Mater Wildlife Shelter said, “We were able to assess her, luckily she was healthy and uninjured, but exhausted from spending who knows how long on the island.” The wombat was released around 300 meters from the river, on higher ground, he group said.A local political candidate identified two of the rescuers as Manfred Zabinskas, from Five Freedoms Animal Rescue and East Trentham Wildlife Shelter, and Tania Begg from Terra Mater Wildlife Shelter.October 22 is World Wombat Day. Credit: Terra Mater Wildlife Shelter & Five Freedoms Animal Rescue via Storyful

  • Amanda Kloots says starting the conversation about her late husband Nick Cordero with their son Elvis, 3, has been 'really hard'

    "The Talk" co-host spoke about how she's talking about the loss of her late husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, to her 3-year-old son Elvis.

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Veteran receiver S.J. Green to retire Friday as member of Montreal Alouettes

    MONTREAL — S.J. Green will retire Friday as a member of the Montreal Alouettes. The CFL club announced Wednesday that Green will sign a one-day contract with the Alouettes in Montreal, and then call it a career. He will also attend the team's game Saturday against the Toronto Argonauts. The six-foot-two, 217-pound Green, a native of Fort Worth, Tex., played 13 CFL seasons with Montreal (2007-16) and Toronto (2017-19). He registered 716 catches for 10,222 yards with 60 TDs over 116 regular-season

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in

  • Flames suffer first loss of season as Tuch's hat trick leads Sabres to 6-3 win

    CALGARY — Led by strong individual performances including Ramus Dahlin's record-setting start to the season, the Buffalo Sabres have looked the part of a more formidable opponent than years past. Dahlin scored for the fourth straight game — an NHL record for a defenceman to open the season — and Alex Tuch notched his first career hat trick as the Sabres handed the Calgary Flames their first loss of the season on Thursday night with a 6-3 victory. "It's crazy,” Dahlin said about his accomplishmen

  • Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog sidelined for 12 weeks after knee surgery

    Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined for approximately three months after undergoing knee surgery on Tuesday.

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • What's next for Canucks after disastrous start?

    The Vancouver Canucks have stumbled out of the gate and it could lead to change sooner rather than later.

  • City of Calgary, Flames start negotiating again on a new arena

    CALGARY — Arena talks in Calgary are back on. The city and Calgary Flames owners confirmed Wednesday negotiations will begin again for a new sports, arts and entertainment building. Their previous deal agreed upon in 2019 collapsed late last year when the estimated cost of the project rose and the Flames withdrew. Shovels were scheduled to hit the ground this year for a 19,000-seat hockey arena and concert venue to replace the Saddledome, which has been the home of the Flames for 39 years. The i

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • Lions beat Elks 31-14, clinch home field for semifinals

    EDMONTON — Keon Hatcher, James Butler and Antonio Pipkin all recorded touchdowns as the B.C. Lions secured a home playoff date with a 31-14 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Friday. The Lions, now 12-5, will finish second in the CFL’s West Division, earning the right to host their first playoff game since 2016 and just their second since 2012. The horrific home disadvantage streak of losses for the Elks (4-14) will carry into the off-season. Edmonton has now lost a CFL record 17 consecutive game