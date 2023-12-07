NewsNation’s GOP Debate Coverage Draws More Than 4 Million, A Drop From The Last Republican Faceoff But A Record For The Network
Viewership for the fourth Republican debate fell considerably since the last event, drawing more than 4. million for Nexstar’s NewsNation and its simulcast on The CW.
NewsNation drew 1.6 million viewers for the debate coverage, the largest audience in its history, according to Nielsen’s fast national numbers. Another 2.5 million watched the simulcast on The CW, giving it its most watched program since 2018. In the 25-54 demo, NewsNation drew more than 350,000 viewers and The CW drew nearly 500,000.
More from Deadline
Republican Debate: Donald Trump's Rebuke Of GOP Gatherings Didn't Cost Him Much - Update
How To Watch The Fourth GOP Presidential Primary Debate Online & On TV
2024 Presidential Election Debate Schedule: Dates, Times, Who'll Be There And Who Won't
That said, the debate audience was down from the last event in November. Some 7.51 million watched the last debate across NBC News and its streaming and digital platforms. That debate on Nov. 8 averaged 6.86 million viewers on NBC alone.
The first Republican debate in August, hosted by Fox News, drew 12.8 million viewers.
Sean Hannity’s town hall with Donald Trump on Tuesday, a bit of pre-counter programming, drew 3.2 million viewers. Hannity’s debate last week between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and California Governor Gavin Newsom drew 4.75 million viewers, and 5.46 million when a west coast repeat was added.
DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy participated in the debate from Tucaloosa, AL. The debate was moderated by Elizabeth Vargas, Megyn Kelly and Eliana Johnson.
Best of Deadline
Danielle Brooks To Receive Palm Springs Film Festival's Spotlight Award, Actress
2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
2023-24 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Tonys, Guilds & More
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.