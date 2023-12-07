NewsNation’s GOP Debate Coverage Draws More Than 4 Million, A Drop From The Last Republican Faceoff But A Record For The Network

Viewership for the fourth Republican debate fell considerably since the last event, drawing more than 4. million for Nexstar’s NewsNation and its simulcast on The CW.

NewsNation drew 1.6 million viewers for the debate coverage, the largest audience in its history, according to Nielsen’s fast national numbers. Another 2.5 million watched the simulcast on The CW, giving it its most watched program since 2018. In the 25-54 demo, NewsNation drew more than 350,000 viewers and The CW drew nearly 500,000.

That said, the debate audience was down from the last event in November. Some 7.51 million watched the last debate across NBC News and its streaming and digital platforms. That debate on Nov. 8 averaged 6.86 million viewers on NBC alone.

The first Republican debate in August, hosted by Fox News, drew 12.8 million viewers.

Sean Hannity’s town hall with Donald Trump on Tuesday, a bit of pre-counter programming, drew 3.2 million viewers. Hannity’s debate last week between Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and California Governor Gavin Newsom drew 4.75 million viewers, and 5.46 million when a west coast repeat was added.

DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy participated in the debate from Tucaloosa, AL. The debate was moderated by Elizabeth Vargas, Megyn Kelly and Eliana Johnson.

