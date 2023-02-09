Newsmax Star Greg Kelly Ridicules Cancer-Stricken Democrat’s ‘Durag’

Newsmax

Taking time out from his network’s around-the-clock rage-fest towards DirecTV, Newsmax host Greg Kelly whined on Wednesday night that it was “inappropriate” for Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) to wear a “durag” during his ongoing cancer treatment.

Raskin announced in late December that he had been diagnosed with a “serious but curable form” of large B-cell lymphoma and that he would undergo outpatient chemo-immunotherapy to treat the disease. Additionally, he noted that he would continue to work throughout the chemo, which would cause hair loss.

During Wednesday’s raucous House Oversight Committee hearing on Twitter’s “censorship” of the Hunter Biden laptop, Raskin drew notice on social media for his purple bandana. In fact, the Maryland Democrat has donned the playful head coverings since returning to Capitol Hill last month, even crediting musician Steven Van Zandt for “creating this look for American men going through something.”

While Raskin’s GOP colleagues have been supportive of him during his cancer fight, Kelly just couldn’t help himself from getting a dig at the prominent Democrat because, well, that’s what he does.

Newsmax's Greg Kelly: "Jamie Raskin is suffering. He's being treated for cancer. We want him to get better, absolutely. I also think he should get a hat - that looks like a durag or a bandana. It's totally inappropriate and weird" pic.twitter.com/MDTUpgiy0v — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) February 9, 2023

“Jamie Raskin is suffering,” he said during his primetime program. “He's being treated for cancer. We want him to get better, absolutely.”

The cartoonishly MAGA host then continued: “I also think he should get a hat. That looks like a durag or a bandana. It's totally inappropriate and weird for him to be wearing that!”

Since joining Newsmax in 2020, Kelly has gone out of his way to not only profess his undying admiration for former President Donald Trump but also to act as an unrepentant attack dog against liberals and Trump critics. For instance, after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, Kelly—who helped peddle election denialism on Trump’s behalf—put his country last by unequivocally declaring that he wished the new president “no success.”

