Newsmax Finally Gets Nielsen Ratings, Averages Just 21,000 Viewers in First Week of Measurements

Weekly ratings are in and for the first time Newsmax TV is included in Nielsen Media Research’s ratings list. For the week of June 29 to July 3, the network brought in an average of just 21,000 viewers.

Of the 21,000 average viewers who tuned into the cable news channel, about 2,000 were in the advertiser-coveted 25-to-54 age demographic.

Unlike the norm at most cable news outlets, total ratings declined for Newsmax TV in primetime when compared to total-day. In primetime for the week, the network brought in about 20,000 viewers. Of those, 3,000 were in the key demo, which was an improvement over the total-day demo number.

Comparatively, fellow conservative-leaning network Fox News brought in a total day average of 1,909,000 viewers for the week, of whom 326,000 were in the demo. In primetime for the week, Fox News brought in 4,011,000. Of that number, about 687,000 were in the demo.

CNN posted 1,082,000 average viewers for the week, of whom 277,000 were in the demo. In primetime, CNN averaged 1,676,000 viewers with 433,000 in the demo. MSNBC’s average total for the week was 1,414,000 with 202,000 in the demo. In primetime, MSNBC brought in 2,484,000. Of those, 351,000 were between 25 and 54.

The top cable news show in total viewers for the week was Fox News’ “Hannity,” which brought in 4,239,000 average viewers. Newsmax appeared on the list at #64, where “The Chris Salcedo Show” took in 32,000 viewers on average for the week.

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s new Newsmax offering, “Spicer & Co.,” brought in a total of 24,000 average viewers for the week. Of those, about 1,000 were in the key demo.

