Newsmax Accuses Murdochs of Designing a ‘New-World-Order Globalist Kill List’ Against Tucker Carlson

Newsmax has been working overtime to capitalize on cable viewers outraged over competitor Fox’s firing of headline host Tucker Carlson. In their eagerness to tear down the conservative media giant, their claims about the network have now boiled over into the outright conspiratorial.

On Monday night host Eric Bolling, himself a former Fox personality, accused the network’s owners of being members of a globalist cabal working to silence conservatives.

“The new world order globalists, also known as the Murdochs, [are] trying to destroy Tucker Carlson but do not be mistaken, they’re not stopping there,” said Bolling.

Bolling went on to name other Fox News personalities who have been fired from the network in recent years, calling Lou Dobbs’ exit in 2021 a “clear Murdoch hit job.”

“Take no conservative prisoners. Carry out new-world-order globalist kill list. Next up, was Tucker Carlson. And at this point I can’t think of who they’ve got left there. Be careful, watch your six Sean Hannity,” he concluded.

Newsmax host claims the Murdochs are members of the "new world order globalists" carrying out a "kill list" of conservative voices — Tucker Carlson, Dan Bongino, and Lou Dobbs pic.twitter.com/GTpIZHbqri — aliciasadowski (@aliciasadowski6) May 2, 2023

Carlson was fired in a surprise move by Fox last Monday, with little explanation given to the reasoning behind his ouster. Despite recording a public video message in the aftermath of the split that decried censorship in the media, Carlson himself has not shed any clarity on the matter. As reported by Rolling Stone, this is likely because the network has allegedly amassed a dossier of damaging dirt on their former employee, and have indicated that they are willing to make use of it should he step out of line, according to sources.

Bolling himself was let go from the network in 2017, after an internal probe into allegations that he had a proclivity for sending unsolicited nudes to female staffers.

The Newsmax host’s claims regarding Carlson’s firing add yet another layer to the growing pile of absurdist explanations being offered from right wing commentators to explain the sudden split. Rolling Stone previously reported on claims from right-wing evangelical pastors that Satan himself had spurred Fox to part ways with the host.

