NEWSMAKERS 2022: 4 Markham newsmakers who made headlines this year

Here are four newsmakers that captured headlines in Markham in 2022:

YONGKANG LIU, OWNER OF DELIGHT RESTAURANT & BBQ

A mass food poisoning at Delight Restaurant & BBQ in Markham the weekend of Aug. 27-28 resulted in 12 people seeking medical attention. Owner Yongkang Liu believes his restaurant was also one of the victims, as the condiment he intended to purchase was mislabelled. Even after York Region Public Health ruled out deliberate poisoning, Liu claimed the restaurant suffered losing two-thirds of its customers after it reopened.

York Region issued another general food recall warning in October to remind residents to dispose of the Keampferia Galanga Powder from the same brand, Mr. Right, due to contamination from aconite, a traditional but poisonous herb from Asia. Liu is frustrated that when there is a recall related to the condiment, pictures of his shop often appear in the news, which he feels suggests his restaurant and the aconite poisoning are connected.

He said business at Delight BBQ is relatively stable now, and he and his family have gradually recovered from the accident and overwhelming media coverage. Liu is grateful neighbours choose to believe in and continue to support his business after learning the whole story and he hopes it is now in the past.

UNOFFICIAL CHINESE OVERSEAS POLICE STATIONS

According to a September report released by Safeguard Defenders, a Spain-based human rights group, China has allegedly opened unofficial police stations around the world, including two in Markham.

The report triggered a huge reaction on social media and stirred the pot at a Markham council candidate meeting in October. Candidates for mayor and regional council were asked about their views on the alleged police stations.

The report indicated Chinese overseas police stations are all under the jurisdiction of two local-level police services in China — the Fuzhou Public Security Bureau in Fuzhou City, Fujian Province, and the Qingtian County police in Zhejiang Province.

Qingtian County police said in a news conference in China that the overseas stations “serves overseas Chinese to call for police services,” which include renewing Chinese driving licences.

RCMP recently said it is investigating possible “foreign actor interference” and is looking to speak with anyone who might have been threatened, harassed or intimidated by alleged undeclared Chinese “police service stations.”

THE CANADIAN LIBRARY FOR RECONCILIATION

When the second Truth and Reconciliation Day approached, Shanta Sundarason, founder of Giving Tree Unionville in Markham, initiated a grassroots art installation project entitled “The Canadian Library” to prompt conversation about the sheer number of missing and murdered Indigenous women and children.

“Only with the truth being shared can true reconciliation happen.” said Sundarason.

Over 8,000 hardcover books have been individually covered in Indigenous-inspired fabric and the names of those whose lives were lost or who are missing have been printed in gold letters, and placed on the spines of these books. The books form a dazzling and diverse showcase of Indigenous design, presented on bookshelves.

The Canadian Library art installation is on display in all Ikea Canada stores until Dec. 31. The latest installation was displayed at a local shop, Honeymoon Dessert in Markham, on Nov. 24.

OVERNIGHT WAITING IN LINE FOR FAMILY PHYSICIAN

A video from social media shows hundreds of patients lined up on March 15 to get a registration form for a newly opened clinic at First Markham Place. A receptionist from Dr. Yung Yan Kai’s clinic, affirmed that some patients had been lining up outside the door even from the night before just to make sure to get registration forms.

In Markham, many older Chinese immigrants are desperate to see Chinese-speaking family doctors because it makes patients feel at ease and likely results in them feeling more engaged in their care; however, they may need to wait years to be enrolled.

According to a survey published in Canadian Family Physician, which surveyed more than 1,000 family physicians from 2021, one in five plans to close practice in the next five years, which makes matters worse for those in a community without enough family physicians and where emergency departments have staffing difficulties.

STORY BEHIND THE STORY: When looking back on 2022 in Markham, reporter Irene Wong and Scarlett Liu felt these newsmakers captured headlines and readers' attention.

Scarlett Liu, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Economist & Sun