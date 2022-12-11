Newsies, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, review: industrial action done the Disney way

Claire Allfree
·3 min read
Arcangelo Ciulla, Alex Christian and Jack Bromage in Newsies - Johan Persson
Arcangelo Ciulla, Alex Christian and Jack Bromage in Newsies - Johan Persson

I've no idea if Mick Lynch is a theatregoing man but if he is, he'll be delighted by this new UK production based on the 1992 Disney flick about a successful New York news-sellers' strike in 1899. Following in the crowd-stomping footsteps of the 2012 Tony Award-winning Broadway musical version, the show makes no bones about where its sympathies lie (many of the strikers were homeless children, gathered under a makeshift union to protest against a pay reduction) and, with characteristic Disney subtlety, makes no bones about how it expects its audience to feel, either.

There's probably not much grey area between a rag-taggle group of papersellers trying to survive on the streets, and Joseph Pulitzer (Cameron Blakely), the ruthless 'tache-twirling owner of the tabloid New York World who conceives his costcutting “reforms” (in short, making the “newsies” pay more for each paper they sell) during an idle moment at the barber's, but if there is, you won't find it here.

Still, director Matt Cole makes a tremendous virtue of the Troubadour's hangar-like space – not something one is often able to say about a show at this most unlovely of venues. The walls are projected with ink-smudged images of tenement blocks and washing lines; the cast, mostly leaping young men in cloth caps and suits, utilise every inch of stage, aisle and balcony with such avidity you half expect a newsie to emerge from under your seat. The set, dominated by an industrial metal gantry that doubles up as printing press and New York slum, is lit in stark chiaroscuro, like a black-and-white flash photograph in constant motion.

Just as well, too, that the athletic balletic choreography, which tips a wink at Jerome Robbins, is simply first-class. Set-piece follows set-piece of needle-sharp, vertiginous acrobatics, although any hint of West Side Story's aggression and menace is blanched away by a relentless chirpy happiness (if these kids are starving and desperate, you'd never know it). As the striking workers rally under the improvised leadership of Jack Kelly (Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, excellent), Alan Menken's exhaustingly galvanising score channels Les Miz-style carpe diem bombast, yet without the darker intimation that people might actually die as a result of their oppressive circumstances.

A shade of complexity deepens the second half, as Pulitzer's attempts to bribe Kelly to abandon the strike and Kelly is torn further by the revelation the woman he loves, Katherine (Bronté Barbé), a journalist determined to champion his cause, is Pulitzer's daughter. Yet elsewhere characterisation vanishes at the limp that is borne, with typical Disney cheerful-bravery, by Crutchie (yes really) and the somewhat excruciating cuteness of Les, kid brother of Kelly's dependable ally Davey (Ryan Kopel). Journalists might be briefly encouraged by Newsies's faith in the ability of the printed word to change hearts and minds, but in truth, the show's biggest headline is that uncomplicated, singing-and-dancing escapism has the greatest power of all.

Until Feb 19. Tickets: troubadourtheatres.com

