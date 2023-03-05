Newsflash: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Analysts Have Been Trimming Their Revenue Forecasts

Today is shaping up negative for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from five analysts covering Novavax is for revenues of US$898m in 2023, implying a concerning 55% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 28% to US$5.51. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.2b and losses of US$5.51 per share in 2023. So there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a substantial haircut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time holding losses per share steady.

The consensus price target fell 16% to US$45.20, with the analysts clearly concerned about the weaker revenue outlook and expectation of ongoing losses. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Novavax analyst has a price target of US$110 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$10.00. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely differing views on what kind of performance this business can generate. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 55% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 70% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 14% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Novavax's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Novavax's future valuation. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Novavax going forwards.

That said, the analysts might have good reason to be negative on Novavax, given dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 3 other flags we've identified.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

