‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers Say You’re Going To See A Lot More Of Thomas

It's almost paradise... Bachelor in Paradise season seven, of course. Bachelor Nation hasn't enjoyed a beach vacay filled with messy makeouts and unexpected couples since 2019, but there's good news RN. Bachelor in Paradise is officially coming back for a new season on August 16, 2021 and filming has wrapped. (Cue all the spoilers!!) There's a whole new crop of bikini-clad Bachelor and Bachelorette rejects knockin' on heaven's door and looking for love.

This season will look a little different from the past, and not just because of the global pandemic. For starters, Chris Harrison won't be hosting. In his place will be a celebrity host lineup, including comedian David Spade, who has been a Bachelor fan for years, Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, and Lil Jon. Unlike Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, BIP will not be hosted by Bachelor Nation alums.

The questions are surely bubbling up (who? where? and when?) so here's everything you need to know about Bachelor in Paradise 2021:

When is Bachelor in Paradise filming?

The cameras, crew, and contestants just finished filming after a few weeks of hard work lounging on the beach and sipping cocktails. Reality Steve shared the news in a spoiler blog post, noting that filming will take place in between Katie Thurston and Michelle Young's upcoming seasons of The Bachelorette.

The original cast likely flew to Mexico over Memorial Day weekend, per a recent podcast from Reality Steve:



"Bachelor in Paradise will film per usual in June at a location that hasn’t been announced yet and will begin airing after Katie’s season is done airing, per usual," Steve wrote in his spoiler blog post.

With the end of June final rose ceremony, filming ended right on schedule. Steve also confirmed in a new tweet that three couples made it to the last rose on June 26. No word on proposals, rings, or breakups, yet!

Today is final rose ceremony day down in Mexico for "Bachelor in Paradise." I'm hearing there are 3 couples left. Lets take a look back at the statistical breakdown for what's happened on that final day over the years... — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 26, 2021

Who's going to be on Bachelor in Paradise?

Leave it to Reality Steve to already have a running list of contestants who he says are either already in Mexico or en route to star in this season. So far, the Bachelor and Bachelorette faces you can expect to see again include Kelsey Weier and Victoria Paul from Peter’s season, Ivan Hall from Clare and Tayshia’s season, and both Serenas from Matt’s season. Jessenia Cruz and Abigail Heringer from Matt’s season will also be crossing the border.

There will also be a Bachelor in Paradise casting first. Becca Kufrin, The Bachelorette season 14, will compete. She’ll be the first former lead ever on the show, so that’s a BFD! Tbd on why exactly she’s joining, though.

Warning: Major Bachelorette spoiler ahead!

The biggest bombshell is that one of Katie's contestants is already filming: the cat man himself. That’s right, Connor Brennan from Katie’s Bachelorette season is in Mexico shooting BIP RN. Hopefully, he won’t have any extra ears or fur this time!

From Arie’s Bachelor season:

Tia Booth

Becca Kufrin (a.k.a. Bachelorette #14)

From Colton’s Bachelor season:

From Peter’s Bachelor season:

Kelsey Weier

Victoria Paul

Alayah Benavidez

Tammy Ly

Deandra Kanu

Maurissa Gunn

Mykenna Dorn

Alexa Caves

Natasha Parker

From Clare and Tayshia’s Bachelorette season:

Noah Erb

Chris Conran

Ivan Hall

Chasen Nick

Joe Park

Kenny Braasch

Demar Jackson

Ed Waisbrot

Riley Christian

Brendan Morais

From Matt’s Season:

From Katie’s Season:

ABC hasn't announced the full cast, yet. However, ABC exec Rob Mills decided to give fans some happy news super early and confirmed that Dr. Joe Park, who competed on Tayshia Adams and Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette, will be on the show. It also looks like several of his buds from season 16 will join him on the beach.

We’ve got ourselves a vaccinated Paradisian!! https://t.co/TXQb7f7giT — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) January 9, 2021

Some Bachelor Nation stars were hesitant to accept an invite to the reality show, per an E! News report. Their reasons? The recent racism controversy in the franchise and Chris Harrison's response.

"Casting has begun and some members of Bachelor Nation are apprehensive to sign up," one source told the publication in March. "Some are wondering what direction the season will take and are curious if it will strictly focus on contestants falling in love."

A second source added, "They have put out several asks to Bachelor veterans. Many people are declining due to the current state of Bachelor Nation. A lot of people are removing themselves from the franchise."

Based on this lengthy list, it seems those early issues with casting didn't linger long.



Who is already coupled up?

Bachelor Nation works fast, but Reality Steve works faster. He's dropping details on his Twitter left and right! He already tweeted that the guys will be giving out roses at the first rose ceremony, so the ball is in their court. He also posted the first few BiP couples on his website—and there are definitely some questionable ones.

The first five pairs Steve knew gave roses to each other were:

Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer

Tammy Ly and Thomas Jacobs

Ivan Hall and Jessenia Cruz

Demi Burnett and Kenny Braasch

Brendan Morais and Natasha Parker

But just as quickly as they paired up, most of these matches fizzled. Steve tweeted that four of these couples are no longer together. He did mention that Noah and Abigail will be the "it" couple this season, though, so it's safe to assume their connection continues.

(BIP SPOILER UPDATES):



-Recounted last night & actually 32 contestants had appeared through rose ceremony #3, not 30 as I originally tweeted.



-Out of the 5 pairings I gave you yesterday, 4 are no longer. Which is why I prefaced those pairings saying they were early roses. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 18, 2021

(BIP SPOILER UPDATES):



-There are quite a few self eliminations already.



-Noah and Abigail are the “it” couple this season. So do with that what you will.



-There is a love triangle happening on the show. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 18, 2021

"They are currently through the first three rose ceremonies," Steve wrote (exciting!). He also tweeted that "there is a love triangle happening on the show," but no details yet on who's involved. You can expect "quite a few" self-eliminations early on, too. There's no shortage on drama this season.

What about Pieper and Brendan?

Earlier this month, it really seemed like Pieper James and Brendan Morais were together. "Pieper and Brendan have been dating for a few weeks now," a source told Us Weekly. "They’re keeping their relationship under wraps since they’re trying to make it work long-distance and it’s still new," the source said. “They both are super into each other and are getting to know each other and are just having fun going on dates.”

They were even spotted out and about in public together. So what happened?

Reality Steve posted his theory on his website: "Brendan was original cast. Brendan has already given a rose to someone else that’s not Pieper," he said. He also confirmed that Pieper will be a late arrival, so Brendan will have to decide whether to stick with the gal he's already given a rose to or dump her for Pieper.



"But if they were already dating and this is pre-planned, gonna be interesting to see if they pretend like they weren’t, or, if they just go with it and let everyone know," Reality Steve said. Interesting.

Who does Karl connect with?

Katie cleaned house on The Bachelorette as soon as the guys warned her about Karl, but he went straight to Mexico. She's not on the beach this season, and Karl definitely sticks around through at least one rose ceremony. The men have the power of handing out roses initially.

(BIP SPOILER): The men give out the roses at the first rose ceremony, so yes, Karl does make it through one rose ceremony. He gave his rose to one of Peter’s women. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 22, 2021

Reality Steve added: "He gave his rose to one of Peter’s women."

Does Becca find romance in Paradise?

This is the question everyone is asking. (ICYMI Becca competed on The Bachelor as a contestant, won, then was dumped in heartbreaking fashion on camera. Then, she starred as The Bachelorette only to have that resulting relationship fizzle in 2020.)

Reality Steve just dropped a Becca bombshell on June 28. She wasn't among the early couples, but she connects with Thomas from Katie's season. I'll pause as you realize his Bachelor audition continues.

He tweeted: "If you thought Thomas got a lot of air time this season, just wait til Paradise. Thomas is heavily involved with Becca Kufrin for the last half of BIP, but, she eventually breaks up with him before the finale."

(BIP SPOILER): If you thought Thomas got a lot of air time this season, just wait til Paradise.



Thomas is heavily involved with Becca Kufrin for the last half of BIP, but, she eventually breaks up with him before the finale. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 29, 2021

"Becca Kufrin doing quite a sell job on IG to make u think she's hanging w/ her dog or going to MN this wknd. She's there, she's a contestant, & right in the middle of things."

(BIP SPOILER UPDATE): Thru 3 rose ceremonies & I've counted at least 30 contestants have appeared. Also, Becca Kufrin doing quite a sell job on IG to make u think she's hanging w/ her dog or going to MN this wknd. She's there, she's a contestant, & right in the middle of things. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 18, 2021

Becca is getting some perks, per Steve. "I’m pretty sure she’s down there recording it while she’s still filming the show. She’s Becca. She’s getting perks. And yes, she would’ve had to have seen at least Monday’s episode early to talk to Michael about it."

Don't believe contestants' social media posts.

While it’s fun to use your detective skills on Instagram or Snapchat or even Venmo to find out more about more potential pairings, those posts can be misleading. “Just because there is social media activity doesn’t necessarily mean that person isn’t in Mexico, or is already home, etc.,” Reality Steve wrote on his website.

“[The producers] are openly telling contestants nowadays things to do on social media to throw people off. Which is why I will say til I’m blue in the face that social media activity is never and will never be a 100% confirmation of anything when it comes to this show,” he continued.

You can still check who’s following who and stalk location tags, but remember they might not always be accurate. But it’s still fun to guess!

Where is Bachelor in Paradise filming?

Some things never change, the good ol' Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, Mexico, is hosting the show once again.

It has been a long time since the show aired, so here's a refresher on what to expect at Playa Escondida:

There are private beaches:

Pools:

Plenty of places to snuggle with a sweetie:

And catch some zzz's... or not:

And, who's hosting Bachelor in Paradise?

Chris Harrison, who has hosted all six seasons of BIP, will officially not be back to the franchise. There are plenty of celeb guest hosts filling in, though. Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, Lil Jon, and David Spade have all been confirmed. There may be more confirmations to come, according to Variety.

Plus, Wells Adams ormer BIP bartender, and his fiancée Sarah Hyland are also rumored to be hosts, per Us Weekly.

Photo credit: David Spade / Instagram

Why the new celeb hosts? Well, "the producers want to put some fun in the show. They think it’s become too serious," a source told Page Six.

Almost paradise... How could we ask for more?

