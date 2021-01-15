NewsAlert: Pfizer cutting back vaccine deliveries to Canada due to production issues

OTTAWA — Procurement Minister Anita Anand says production issues in Europe will temporarily reduce Pfizer's ability to deliver vaccines to Canada.

Anand says the U.S. drug-maker is temporarily reducing deliveries because of issues with its European production lines.

She adds that while the company says it will still be able to deliver four million doses by the end of March, that is no longer guaranteed.

Canada has received about 380,000 doses of the vaccine so far, and was supposed to get another 400,000 this month, and is expecting almost two million doses in February.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2021.

