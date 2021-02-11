One-year-old boy was fatally shot by police in November incident: SIU

Police fatally shot a one-year-old boy during a violent interaction between officers and his father last year, Ontario's police watchdog said Thursday.

The Special Investigations Unit said it made the finding after receiving the results of an autopsy, as well as forensic analysis of bloodstains in the father's pickup truck, the trajectory of gunshots that struck the truck and other evidence.

The agency's investigation into the Nov. 26 incident is still ongoing.

The boy, who was in the back seat of the truck, died during the interaction between his father and Ontario Provincial Police in Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

The SIU has said three police officers opened fire on the man after his pickup truck crashed into a cruiser, injuring an officer who was laying down a spike belt.



Police had been investigating an alleged kidnapping at the time.

The father, a 33-year-old man, died from his injuries in hospital nearly a week after the incident.

The mayor of Kawartha Lakes described the boy's death as "tragic" and expressed sympathy for his grieving relatives Thursday.

"I can't even imagine what his mother and that police officer are feeling today. My heart goes out to both of them and their families," Andy Letham said in a statement.

The union that represents OPP officers also offered sympathies to the family.

"We are all devastated when a child tragically dies," the Ontario Provincial Police Association said in a statement. "Our heartfelt condolences are extended to the mother and family of a one-year-old little boy who tragically died."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press