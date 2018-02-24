Kim Boutin named Canada's flag bearer for Olympics closing ceremony

PYEONGCHANG, Korea, Republic Of — Kim Boutin will be Canada's flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The 23-year-old from Sherbrooke, Que., carried on Canada's strong tradition in short-track speedskating, racing to three medals in Pyeongchang — silver in the 1,000 metres, and bronze in both the 500 and 1,500.

Boutin said Isabelle Charest, Canada's chef de mission and a former speedskater, delivered the good news.

"I started to cry a little bit," Boutin said on Saturday. "I was alone and she told me to keep it to myself too, so that was pretty hard. I was pretty excited, and that was a big honour because I know there are so many athletes that deserved that."

It was a roller-coaster Games for Boutin, who received death threats on social media after the South Korean star Minjeong Choi was disqualified in the 500. Some South Korean fans blamed Boutin.

Ice dancers Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir were Canada's flag bearers at the opening ceremony.

Two-time Olympic bobsled champions Kaillie Humphries and Heather Moyse carried Canada's flag in the closing ceremonies four years ago in Sochi.

The Canadian Press