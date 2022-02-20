Canada's Justin Kripps wins bronze in four-man bobsled at Beijing Olympics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Justin Kripps
    Canadian bobsledder

BEIJING — Canada has won a bronze medal in the four-man bobsled at the Beijing Olympics.

Pilot Justin Kripps and his crew finished the four-heat race in three minutes 55.09 seconds.

Kripps, Ryan Sommer, Cam Stones and Ben Coakwell were 0.79 of a second behind Germany's Johannes Lochner.

Germany also took the gold, with Francesco Friedrich finishing in 3:54.30 seconds.

The Canadian sled was third after the first two heats, about one-third of a second off the lead.

Kripps captured gold in the two-man event at the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang.

The 35-year-old from Summerland, B.C., settled for a 10th-place showing in the two-man event earlier in the week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian bobsledder Justin Kripps in third midway through Olympic four-man event

    YANQING, China — Canada’s Justin Kripps was in third place midway through the four-man bobsled competition at the Olympic Games. Kripps, of Summerland, B.C., teamed with Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C., Cam Stones of Whitby Ont., and Benjamin Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask., to post a two-run time of one minute 57.38 seconds. "It was pretty good execution. The boys pushed well, loaded clean and drove pretty well, so I was pretty happy," Kripps said. "(We're) going to look to come out and do the sam

  • Canada's flag-bearer Isabelle Weidemann found balance in Calgary emergency room

    BEIJING — An athlete's preparation to compete on sport's biggest stage can feel consuming, and so Isabelle Weidemann found balance and perspective inside the emergency room of Calgary's Foothills Hospital. The long-track speedskater won a complete set of medals in Beijing, and was named Canada's flag-bearer for Sunday's closing ceremonies. The 26-year-old from Ottawa hopes to work in the health-care field and is contemplating medical school. She volunteered in the emergency room during the COVID

  • Eileen Gu wins another gold, and Team Shuster comes up short | What You Missed

    It was a tough day for Team USA in Beijing, as they finished without a medal in any event. Chinese-American phenom Eileen Gu earned her second gold in the freeski halfpipe, Team Shuster came up short in their Bronze Medal match with Canada, and American figure skating pairs performed well but are on the outside looking in heading into the free skate. All that and more on today’s edition of What You Missed.

  • Canada's Justin Kripps steers 4-man bobsleigh crew to bronze medal

    Canada's Justin Kripps guided his crew to four-man bobsleigh bronze on Sunday at the Beijing Olympics. The Summerland, B.C., native completed four heats in three minutes 55.09 seconds, holding off fourth-place German Christoph Hafer by just sixth one-hundredths of a second. "Absolutely huge. I'm at a loss for words. The boys did amazing and we couldn't be happier," Kripps, 35, told CBC's Marivel Taruc after the race. Germany still landed the top two spots on the podium, with Francesco Friedrich

  • Jessie Diggins seizes silver in 30k ski race for USA's final medal of 2022 Olympics

    Jessie Diggins became the U.S. team's final medalist of the 2022 Olympics, winning silver in the 30km cross-country ski race.

  • Mikaela Shiffrin and U.S. miss out on medal in mixed parallel team event

    Mikaela Shiffrin and her teammates fall to Norway in the bronze medal match, but she calls it her "favorite memory" of the Beijing Olympics.

  • Canadian cricketers open ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier with a win over the Philippines

    MUSCAT, Oman — Matthew Spoors scored a record 108 not out on his senior debut Friday as Canada defeated the Philippines by 118 runs at the ICC 2022 T20 World Cup Qualifier. The eight-team event is one of two final global qualifiers for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The Philippines won the toss and elected to field first at Al Amarat Cricket Ground. Spoors hit 14 fours and three sixes in his 66-ball inning. The former Australian under-19 player, who qualifies for Canada via his parents, share

  • Britain wins Olympic women’s curling gold 10-3 over Japan

    BEIJING (AP) — Eve Muirhead led Britain to the Olympic women’s curling gold medal — the first for the sport’s homeland since 2002 — pulling away with a four-ender in the seventh on Sunday for a record-setting 10-3 victory over Japan. One day after the British men took silver, losing to Sweden in the final, the women picked up two points in the first end and controlled the scoreboard from there. They essentially clinched it in the seventh after Japanese skip Satsuki Fujisawa failed to keep her la

  • Hockey Hall of Famer Emile Francis dies at 95

    NEW YORK (AP) — Emile “The Cat” Francis, the diminutive goalie who became a Hall of Fame coach and general manager with the New York Rangers has died. He was 95. The Rangers announced the death Saturday night. “Emile’s passion and dedication to the Rangers organization and growing the game of hockey in New York City was second to none,” Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury said in a statement. “‘The Cat’ was a true pioneer and innovator, as well as the architect and coach of some of

  • Call off the search! I just found the perfect pair of jeans, and they're only $45

    These American Eagle jeans are the perfect combination of casual, comfortable and on trend.

  • Candace Bushnell Creator of ‘Sex And The City’ Is Startled By Creative Decision In SATC Reboot ‘And Just Like That’

    Candace Bushnell is the creator of the Sex and the City column that existed in the New York Observe, which was soon turned into a book of essays of the same name. In a recent interview in the New Yorker, Bushnell expressed her feelings on the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That […]

  • Maple Leafs home misery against Blues continue with 6-3 defeat

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to struggle at home against the St. Louis Blues. Veterans Brandon Saad, captain Ryan O'Reilly and Pavel Buchnevich scored unanswered goals in the third period to push the Blues to a 6-3 win at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday and improve their record to 14-1-2 in their last 17 trips to Toronto, dating back to April 1, 1998. The Blues gave the Maple Leafs fits off the rush all game, utilizing their speed off the counter-attack. "We knew that they were going

  • At least 100 people were arrested in Canada as police clamped down on trucker convoy protesters who blockaded Ottawa for weeks

    A major operation to clear out the remaining protesters was launched on Friday, leading to violent clashes and assaults on officers, police said.

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Toronto Arrows stage late rally to down NOLA Gold, record first win of MLR season

    METAIRIE, La. — Sam Malcolm kicked 14 points and Brock Webster scored a try in his debut as the Toronto Arrows rallied to defeat the NOLA Gold 24-23 Saturday for their first win of the Major League rugby season. NOLA (0-3-0) paid for 20 penalties, including 11 in the second half. Malcolm, who missed the first two games of the season due to injury, booted four penalties and a conversion for the Arrows. The fly half from New Zealand put Toronto (1-2-0) ahead for good with a penalty kick in the 77t

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Bobsledding's Meyers Taylor may retire after Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — She has raced on at least 15 different bobsled tracks in 11 countries. She’s had no fewer than 41 different teammates in her sleds. She possesses more Olympic medals than any bobsledder in U.S. history, with a chance at one more this weekend. She has become an advocate, fighting for equality for women in sports. And she became a wife and mother along the way. After 15 years as a bobsledder, Elana Meyers Taylor has done just about everything she wanted. And now, the finish line mig

  • Pacers snap 7-game losing streak by beating Wizards 113-108

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and 14 assists, Terry Taylor added 18 points and nine rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat the Washington Wizards 113-108 on Wednesday night. Indiana snapped a season-worst seven-game losing streak as it heads into the All-Star break. Tristan Thompson had a season-high 17 points and six rebounds as the Pacers also ended a 16-game skid against Eastern Conference foes. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Wizards with 27 points. Kyle Kuzma finished w