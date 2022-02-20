Canada's Justin Kripps wins bronze in four-man bobsled at Beijing Olympics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Beijing Games
    Beijing Games
  • Justin Kripps
    Canadian bobsledder

YANQING, China — A third-place result felt like a victory for pilot Justin Kripps and his four-man Canadian bobsled crew at the Beijing Games.

With the top two sleds well in front entering Sunday's final two heats, Kripps did just enough to finish ahead of Germany's Christoph Hafer for a bronze medal.

The difference between the podium and fourth place was just six-hundredths of a second.

"There's nothing like it," Kripps said. "The pressure and the buildup at the Games is so intense.

"When you cross that finish line it's just this moment where you don't know for sure and then it all just explodes into a celebration."

A small but vocal group of Canadian supporters welcomed the team at the finish area.

After exchanging hugs with his elated teammates, Kripps looked skyward to savour the moment.

"It was definitely a combination of joy and relief," he said. "It was such a battle for third with Hafer. He was storming right from the second run."

It was a one-two German finish as Francesco Friedrich edged Johannes Lochner. Kripps, from Summerland, B.C., was 0.79 seconds off the lead.

Hafer put the pressure on with a strong final run at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre. Kripps followed him as the third-last sled on the final start list.

A strong start at the Flying Snow Dragon track was helpful and the Canadians overcame a small mistake coming out of the fifth corner.

From there, Kripps powered home for an overall time of three minutes 55.09 seconds.

Kripps won gold in the two-man bobsled at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games but settled for a 10th-place showing in that event this week.

He figured out the track in the four-man with a crew that included Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C., Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., and Ben Coakwell of Moose Jaw, Sask.

"There's moments that require you to bring it when you need to and he's always answered the bell," Coakwell said. "He's done it at two Games now."

Halfway down the Canadian run, it looked like Hafer's time might be enough for third. But Kripps gained those precious hundredths of a second when it mattered.

"It's no different than Michael Jordan hitting a game-winning shot with the seconds dying," Coakwell said. "That's what he did today.

"I never had any doubt. I don't think any of these guys did."

The crew spent the full quadrennial together after a solid opening season in 2018-19.

Coakwell said a strong connection among the athletes - they're all good friends - combined with support from Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton paid off with results.

"They left us together and they protected us," he said. "They let us grow. I feel like that's a very good recipe for success."

Chris Spring of Priddis, Alta., finished ninth overall. Austin Taylor of Lethbridge, Alta., didn't make the 20-team cut for the final heat.

Other than test races and a training week last fall, the new 1.6-kilometre, 16-curve track was relatively unknown to international sliders before the Games.

The course, located northwest of Beijing in the Xiaohaituo mountain range, features a 360-degree spiral and a sharp two-turn section nicknamed the 'dragon's tail.'

Spring and his crew came rushing over to congratulate Kripps' squad in the finish area.

With light snow falling under the bright sun, Coakwell put the medals on for his teammates before Kripps did the honour for him.

"We're a brotherhood," Coakwell said. "This team is a family first and a team second. We've been there for each other through it.

"I just felt like I needed to do that because I just feel so strongly for these guys."

It was Canada's second bobsled medal of the Games. Christine de Bruin of Stony Plain, Alta., won bronze in the monobob.

Kripps ranks second in this season's World Cup standings, behind Friedrich in both two-man and four-man.

"The guys have worked so hard and worked so well together doing all of the little details right," Kripps said.

"For us to stay together for four years and for it to end in a medal is just awesome. I'm super proud of this one."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2022.

Follow @GregoryStrongCP on Twitter

Gregory Strong, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Watching the Winter Games: A look at Olympic TV highlights

    Here's a look at TV and streaming highlights at the Beijing Olympics for Sunday, Feb. 20 (schedule subject to change, all times ET): CBC Television 2 a.m. — Olympic Winter Games Tonight (events TBD) 6:30 a.m. — Closing Ceremony CBC Streaming (www.cbc.ca/sports/olympics) 1:30 a.m. — Cross Country Skiing - Women's 30-Kilometre Mass Start Free 6:30 a.m. — Closing Ceremony Rogers Sportsnet 6:30 a.m. — Closing Ceremony (Sportsnet, Sportsnet One) TSN 6:30 a.m. — Closing Ceremony (TSN1, TSN2, TSN4, TSN

  • Curling teams claim both British medals at the Beijing Winter Olympics

    Bruce Mouat and Eve Muirhead led their curlers to medals on the final weekend of the Games.

  • Figure skating age debate also exposes body image challenges

    Some figure skaters are hoping an Olympic doping scandal that is fueling a push to raise the minimum age of competitors will also focus attention on what they see as the sport’s most pressing issue: body image, body shaming and disordered eating. The sport is under scrutiny after 15-year-old Kamila Valieva of the Russian Olympic Committee tested positive for a banned heart medication, then failed to medal in an event for which she was the overwhelming favorite.

  • Five to Know: Exciting final lap sends Canada's Ivanie Blondin to mass start silver

    BEIJING — SILVER BY A SKATE BOOT When Ivanie Blondin passed Irene Schouten on the final lap in speedskating's mass start, she thought for sure the top podium spot was hers for the taking. The Canadian looked poised to claim her second gold medal of the Beijing Olympics when she was a stride ahead of Schouten on the final turn. But with just metres to go, the Dutch star caught the Canadian and edged her by a skate boot at the finish line. "Schouten had an incredible race and an incredible last la

  • Great Wall more than just a decorative motif in mountain zone of Beijing Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — The Great Wall of China wasn't just a decorative theme in the mountain zone of the Beijing Olympics — the historic landmark itself was visible from several venues. The Zhangjiakou zone hosted events in freestyle skiing and snowboarding, as well as the Nordic disciplines of biathlon, cross-country skiing, and ski jumping. Features on the slopestyle course were made to look like the Great Wall and decorations in all venues featured stylized renderings of the ancient wonder. Bu

  • Britain wins Olympic women’s curling gold 10-3 over Japan

    BEIJING (AP) — Twenty years after the “Stone of Destiny" brought the inaugural women's curling gold medal back to the sport's birthplace, Britain is the Olympic champion once again. Eve Muirhead led the British to their first curling gold since 2002, pulling away with a four-ender in the seventh on Sunday for a 10-3 victory over Japan. It was the most lopsided women’s final in Olympic history. “It’s been a long time coming,” Muirhead said. “To think, it was 20 years ago when Rhona Martin made hi

  • Police action continues to end Ottawa protest

    Police clashed with antigovernment protesters in Ottawa on Saturday, pushing deeper into the national capital and closing in on the heart of the site where demonstrators have been encamped since late January. Rows of officers clad in riot gear and carrying batons massed along Wellington Street near the Prime Minister's Office in downtown Ottawa on Saturday morning. Interim police chief Steve Bell says officers came in with batons and helmets to clear the crowds, which he said have been aggressive toward police.

  • Canadian cricketers open ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier with a win over the Philippines

    MUSCAT, Oman — Matthew Spoors scored a record 108 not out on his senior debut Friday as Canada defeated the Philippines by 118 runs at the ICC 2022 T20 World Cup Qualifier. The eight-team event is one of two final global qualifiers for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The Philippines won the toss and elected to field first at Al Amarat Cricket Ground. Spoors hit 14 fours and three sixes in his 66-ball inning. The former Australian under-19 player, who qualifies for Canada via his parents, share

  • Canadian police make final push to end weeks-long protest in capital

    Canadian police on Sunday are making possibly the final push to clear the capital city of demonstrators who have paralyzed it by parking and camping on the streets for more than three weeks to protest against pandemic restrictions. Police have made 170 arrests and towed 53 vehicles since they began efforts to bust up the protest on Friday morning that required Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke rarely used emergency powers. The protesters initially wanted an end to cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandates for truck drivers, but the blockade turned into a demonstration against Trudeau and the government.

  • Canadian police push back COVID protesters in bid to end siege

    Authorities gain ground at Ottawa's Parliament Hill, which has been occupied since last month by trucks and campers protesting COVID restrictions.

  • Canada's flag-bearer Isabelle Weidemann found balance in Calgary emergency room

    BEIJING — An athlete's preparation to compete on sport's biggest stage can feel consuming, and so Isabelle Weidemann found balance and perspective inside the emergency room of Calgary's Foothills Hospital. The long-track speedskater won a complete set of medals in Beijing, and was named Canada's flag-bearer for Sunday's closing ceremonies. The 26-year-old from Ottawa hopes to work in the health-care field and is contemplating medical school. She volunteered in the emergency room during the COVID

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • Norway repeats Olympic team pursuit gold; Japan skater falls

    BEIJING (AP) — Japan had another Olympic gold medal in its sights. Just one turn to go. Then, the unthinkable happened. Nana Takagi lost her balance and crashed into the padding at the Beijing speedskating oval coming through the final corner of women's team pursuit, costing the defending champions a second straight gold. Canada cruised across the line for the improbable victory, while Takagi was reduced to tears by her untimely mistake. “My mind hasn't recovered from the fall,” she said through

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own national government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese

  • Knicks' Obi Toppin wins dunk contest as others struggle

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The latest from All-Star Saturday: Obi Toppin won the slam dunk contest, earning a 47 on his final dunk when he needed to do little more than put the ball in the basket after Juan Toscano-Anderson couldn't on his previous try. In a disappointing finish to All-Star Saturday, the four dunkers occasionally left the judging panel of Hall of Famers with expressionless looks on their faces. Toppin, the New York Knicks forward, beat Golden State's Toscano-Anderson in the final round to

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing