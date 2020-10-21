NewsAlert: Alberta premier isolating after minister tests positive for COVID-19

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is isolating at home after one of his cabinet ministers tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesman for Kenney says the premier went into self-isolation after learning that Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard was infected.

Deputy press secretary Harrison Fleming says Allard had been isolating since the weekend because a close contact tested positive.

He says Allard received her positive test result this afternoon and Kenney immediately went into isolation as a precaution.

Shortly before that, Kenney was speaking in the legislature during question period.

Alberta is reporting 406 new cases of COVID-19 and three new deaths.

More later.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 21, 2020.

The Canadian Press