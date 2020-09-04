News18 Evening Digest: WHO Says Widespread Covid-19 Vaccinations Not Expected Until Middle of Next Year and Other Top Stories

WHO Says Widespread Vaccinations against Coronavirus Are Not Expected Until Middle of Next Year

The World Health Organization (WHO) does not expect widespread vaccinations against COVID-19 until the middle of next year, a spokeswoman said on Friday, stressing the importance of rigorous checks on their effectiveness and safety. None of the candidate vaccines in advanced clinical trials so far has demonstrated a "clear signal" of efficacy at the level of at least 50% sought by the WHO, spokeswoman Margaret Harris said. READ MORE.

30% Beds Occupied by Outsiders, Says Delhi Health Minister as Lockdown Fatigue Blamed for Virus Surge

As Delhi gears up to re-open weekly markets, restaurants and hotels, the capital has seen a steady surge in the number of Covid-19 cases. However, unlike in June, when strict social distancing measures were in place, it is now in the Unlock mode. Additionally, patients from beyond Delhi's borders are also steadily streaming in to seek treatment. Of the 14,000 beds, 4,500 are occupied, of which approximately 30%, i.e. 1,500 patients, are not Delhi residents. In an exclusive interview, with CNN-News 18's Rupashree Nanda, Delhi's Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke about a range of issues including, the new challenges facing Delhites and the AAP government in their fight against Covid-19. READ MORE.

Man Accused of Raping and Killing 3-year-old Arrested after Police Encounter in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

A man accused of raping and killing a three-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district was arrested after an encounter with police on Friday, officials said. The main accused Lekharam, sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the gunfight near Bamhanpur village in Nighasan area. He was rushed to Nighasan health centre, where he is undergoing treatment. The girl's body, which bore injury marks on the head, was recovered from the vicinity of her village in Singahi area on Thursday after she went missing on Wednesday, police said. This was the third such incident in the district during recent weeks. READ MORE.

PUBG Mobile Ban: Tencent Has Lost About $34 Billion in Just Two Days

The recent ban on the popular mobile game PUBG Mobile has hit the Indian gaming community hard, but not as much as the game’s developer Tencent. According to a report, the Chinese tech giant has lost $34 billion in terms of market value, just a day after the ban on 118 Chinese apps in India. Apart from PUBG Mobile, Arena of Valor, Chess Run, and Ludo World have also been blocked, all of which have an association with Tencent and are being considered for the company’s dip in the market. READ MORE.

Another 'Drug Peddler' Allegedly Connected to Rhea Chakraborty and SSR's Case Sent to NCB Custody

A Mumbai court on Friday sent alleged peddler Abdul Basit Parihar in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) custody till September 9 in a drugs case. This comes a day after the court sent another accused Zaid Vilatra in NCB custody till September 9. Parihar was arrested on Thursday, a day after he was detained for questioning following revelations made by Vilatra regarding the supply of drugs. Both the arrests were made after the NCB registered a case on August 26 on the request of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after alleged WhatsApp messages between late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and his ex-manager Shruti Modi, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda and flatmate Siddharth Pithani came to light. READ MORE.