News18 Evening Digest: Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Allowed to Visit Hathras and Other Top Stories

Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Allowed to Visit Hathras to Meet Victim's Family

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have been allowed by the Uttar Pradesh government, along with three others, to proceed to Hathras to meet the family of the 20-year-old woman whose rape, murder and forcible cremation has triggered widespread protests across India. This was the Gandhis’ second attempt to meet the bereaved family. Their first attempt on Thursday ended with a scuffle with the police and brief detention. Barricades have been installed at the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway even as CrPC section 144 remains imposed in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar. Read More

That Wasn’t Our Girl’s Body, Conduct NARCO Test on DM and SP: Hathras Victim’s Family

The family of Hathras rape victim on Saturday accused the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the case of being “hand in glove” with the accused and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe. The mother of the 19-year-old woman, who died at New Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, said the police did not hand over her daughter’s body after her death. She demanded an investigation monitored by a Supreme Court Judge and said the family doesn’t trust SIT or CBI. Read More

MP Cop Arrested as Dalit Woman Ends Life After His Refusal to File Rape Complaint

A policeman has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur district for allegedly not registering a Dalit rape victim's complaint for four days, following which she ended her life, a top officer said on Saturday. The arrest was made after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took serious cognisance of the alleged lapse and ordered that a case be registered against the local police official. Two senior officials were also shunted out as per the orders. The woman, who was allegedly raped by three men four days ago, died by suicide on Friday, police said. Read More

Xi Jinping Wishes Donald and Melania Trump Speedy Recovery After Couple Tests Covid-19 Positive

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday wished a speedy recovery to his US counterpart Donald Trump and first lady Melania who have tested positive for coronavirus. President Trump revealed his diagnosis on Twitter on Friday, with leaders across the globe sending their well wishes. Read More

Anything for Biryani: Bengaluru's Iconic Joint Sees 1 Km-long queue Despite Covid-19

Coronavirus pandemic has left people craving for their favourite foods as many restaurants and street food stalls remain closed. A recent tweet shows how the partial opening of restaurants and eateries in Karnataka have left people lining up in long queues to feed their cravings. The famous Anand Dum Biryani in Hoskote, Bengaluru, seems to have an enormous fan-following as the video of hundreds of customers standing in a queue stretching more than a kilometre outside the restaurant has gone viral on social media. Read More

Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs to Testify Before US Congress on October 28

Facebook, Twitter, and Google CEOs Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, and Sundar Pichai have agreed to testify before the US Congress on October 28. This comes a day after the US Senate's Commerce Committee decided to subpoena the three top executives ahead of the US Presidential Elections. Sundar Pichai of Google, Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook, and Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter agreed to appear before the US Congress on October 28. The development was first reported by The Washington Post, which said that the hearing is said to be related to the proposed amendments to Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Read More

Bigg Boss 14: Nishant Malkhani to Sara Gurpal, Complete List of Celebs to Enter Salman Khan's Show

With only a few hours left for the premiere of Bigg Boss 14, excitement among the audience is on the rise. While Kumar Sanu's son, Jaan Kumar Sanu has already confirmed to join Salman Khan's show, there are some more popular names who are said to be fighting for the title of BB14. The celebrities who are said to be entering the Bigg Boss 14 house include popular television couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Film and TV actor Eijaz Khan is also reported to be a part of the show. Read More