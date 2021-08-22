News18 Evening Digest: Evacuees from Kabul Thank Indian Govt, PM as They Land at Ghaziabad & Other Top Stories

Cannot Enforce Covid Guidelines at Gunpoint, People Have to Do it Themselves: Experts on Rising Infection Rate in Kerala

Relaxations in movement during the festival season coupled with people not following Covid guidelines are behind Kerala’s rising TPR and the state accounting for more than half of the country’s virus caseload, medical experts said on Sunday and added that people cannot be made to follow the norms at gunpoint, rather they need to modify their behaviour on their own. READ MORE

Panjshir: As Taliban Head to Attack the Valley in Hindu Kush, Here’s Why It Didn’t Fall Yet

The Panjshir Valley, nestled in the peaks of Hindu Kush in north of Kabul, has been the hotbed of Taliban resistance where anti-insurgent fighters were gearing up to take on the rebels. It was the last Taliban-free region of Afghanistan, which didn’t fall even during the civil war of the 1990s, nor was it ever conquered by the Soviets earlier. READ MORE

Evacuees from Kabul Thank Indian Govt, PM as They Land at Ghaziabad’s Hindon Airbase

Asense of relief and gratitude was palpable among the evacuees from Afghanistan as they landed at Ghaziabad’s Hindon airbase on Sunday morning, after days of uncertainty following Kabul’s fall to the Taliban. A total of 168 people, including 107 Indians and 23 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, were flown from Kabul to the Hindon airbase in a C-17 heavy-lift military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF). READ MORE

Milind Soman Says Sports Shaped His Life: It Gives You Self-belief in Your Own Capability

Milind Soman is known to set benchmarks every day with his fitness goals. At 55, the sporty actor can give all the health aficionados a run for their money. Recently, the actor-model had embarked upon an eight-day run of 416 km run from Mumbai to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. READ MORE

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here