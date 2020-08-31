News18 Daybreak | Indian Navy Warships Set Sail for South China Sea and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Amid Tensions with Beijing Post Galwan Clashes, Indian Navy Warships Set Sail for South China Sea

Two warships of the Indian Navy have set sail to join the US Navy destroyers in South China Sea, where Beijing has been expanding its presence since 2009 thorough artificial islands and military presence. The vessels have been deployed all along the Indian Ocean, especially the Malacca Straits as it is used by China to move towards other countries. A report by news agency ANI quoted its government sources as saying: "Soon after the Galwan clash broke out in which 20 of our soldiers were killed, the Indian Navy deployed one of its frontline warship to the South China Sea where the People's Liberation Army's Navy objects to the presence of any other force claiming the majority of the waters as part of its territory."

'Covid-19, Not NPR Priority for Centre': Updating Population Register, Census Unlikely in 2020

The first phase of the Census and the exercise to update the National Population Register (NPR) may be delayed by a year as there is no sign of slowdown of the pandemic. The Indian census is one of the largest administrative and statistical exercises in the world, with the involvement of more than 30 lakh officials who would visit each household across the length and breadth of the country. The house-listing phase of the Census and the exercise to update NPR were scheduled to be carried out across the country from April 1 to September 30, 2020, but were postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

In Other News

Upward trend: India set a new virus record when it reported 78,761 new infections in 24 hours, according to health ministry figures, passing the United States with the world's highest single-day rise. India, home to 1.3 billion people, is already the world's third-most infected nation with more than 3.5 million cases, behind the US and Brazil.

Online chess Olympiad: India and Russia both emerged as gold medal winners after the final of FIDE Online Chess Olympiad with internet connection playing a spoilsport once again from India's end. Russia went into the final as slight favourites but the first round ended in a 3-3 deadlock.

Reliance Retail-Kishore Biyani: Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, said that it was acquiring the Kishore Biyani-promoted Future Group's retail, wholesale, logistics, and warehousing businesses on a slump sale basis for Rs 24,713 crore. The deal is positive for all shareholders in all Future Group arms, except the Future Enterprises.

Delhi metro: After Delhi Metro received approval from authorities to resume, Kailash Gahlot, Delhi Transport Minister said that social distancing would be maintained and thermal screening would be done at the entry points. He added that no tokens will be issued and that smart cards and other digital methods of payment will be utilised.

On Our Specials

Unlock 4.0: Falling in line with the Unlock IV guidelines released by Centre, Tamil Nadu announced to throw open gates to the long-prohibited activities such as public transport, malls, clubs, resorts and places of worship. Poornima Murali reports, on last count, Tamil Nadu saw well over 6,000 fresh cases and 87 deaths. By revising the lockdown measures, the state is opening itself up for frontal battle with the virus, with fewer safeguards than usual.

Glimmer of hope: For Dulu Hazarika, who owns a tea garden spread over 26.5 acres of land in Tinsukia district of Assam, the coronavirus-induced lockdown has been a blessing in disguise. It’s possibly the best time for the small tea growers of Assam. The leaves which till last year were sold at Rs 10 a kilogram now sells at Rs 50-60. The boom is expected to continue till 2021.