News18 Afternoon Digest: SC Orders CBI Probe Into Sushant Singh Rajput Death and Top Other Stories

Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe Into Sushant Singh Rajput Case The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far to the federal agency. The top court also said the FIR filed in Bihar by Rajput's father was correct. The actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, who has been named in the FIR, had sought the transfer of proceedings from Bihar to Mumbai.

World Nowhere Close to Herd Immunity from Covid-19, Says WHO The World Health Organization says the planet is nowhere near the amount of coronavirus immunity needed to induce herd immunity, where enough of the population would have antibodies to stop the spread. Herd immunity is typically achieved with vaccination and most scientists estimate at least 70 per cent of the population must have antibodies to prevent an outbreak.

Not a Hijack, Say Cops as Loan Sharks Seize Bus Full of Passengers Against Owner's Dues in UP The employees of a finance company took control of a bus full of passengers in Agra, allegedly over non-payment of EMIs by the owner, triggering a hijack scare on Wednesday morning. Dismissing rumours of a 'bus hijack', police said all passengers were taken to safety once the bus reached Jhansi.

Political Scientist Who Predicted US-China Conflict 2 Decades Ago Says 'Cold War' Could Get Worse More than twenty years ago, this political scientist had predicted the current conflict between the United States and China. Now, John Mearsheimer says that an escalation of the intensified conflict between the two superpowers is "inevitable".

How Does One Differentiate Between Symptoms of Common Cold and Coronavirus? Although COVID-19 patients may lose their sense of smell, they can breathe freely, do not tend to have a runny or blocked nose, and cannot detect bitter or sweet tastes, a study published on Wednesday has found. The study is the first to compare how people with COVID-19 smell and taste disorders differ from those with other causes of upper respiratory tract infections, according to the researchers.