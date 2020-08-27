News18 Afternoon Digest: Over 75,000 Coronavirus Cases in 1 Day in India, Calls to Delay NEET, JEE Intensify and Other Top Stories

Over 75,000 Covid-19 Cases in Biggest One-Day Rise in India, Death Toll Crosses 60,000

India has reported 75,760 cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, marking the biggest daily rise in the country, Union Health Ministry data shows. The fresh cases have pushed the country's coronavirus tally to over 33.1 lakh cases. The death toll from the virus has crossed 6,000 as 1,023 deaths were recorded in a day. Maharashtra remains the hardest-hit state in the pandemic, accounting for 7,18,711 cases. Maharashttra is followed by three southern states, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka. LIVE UPDATES

What Does Hong Kong Man Testing Positive for Covid-19 Again Mean for the World?

The University of Hong Kong published a report confirming the world’s first coronavirus reinfection case. A 33-year old man from Hong Kong tested positive for the infection 142 days after he had tested positive for the first time in March. The patient was returning to Hong Kong from Spain via United Kingdom and was screened at the airport. Researchers from HKU conducted a genome sequencing study to confirm the second instance of infection and to differentiate reinfection from viral shedding. Based on the study and report of HKU’s microbiology team, News18 explains what we know so far about the first confirmed case of reinfection, and what it means for the fight against coronavirus. READ MORE

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Expecting Their First Child, Announce Pregnancy With Adorable Pic

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their first child together. The actress made the happy announcement on Twitter on Thursday. She also shared an adorable picture of her and Virat. In the photo, Anushka can be seen flaunting her baby bump. "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," Anushka tweeted alongside the picture of the couple. READ MORE

Don't Think Even Kasab Was Subjected to this Kind of Witch-hunt: Swara Bhasker on Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker has once again come out in support of Rhea Chakraborty, who has been accused by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father of abetting his son's suicide. Swara has criticised media for "a witch-hunt" against Rhea. Taking to Twitter, Swara wrote that the media trial Chakrobarty has been subjected to has been worse than what 26/11 Mumbai attacker Ajmal Kasab had to face. READ MORE

As Calls for Postponing NEET, JEE Intensify, Here's All You Need to Know About the Row

The demand for the postponing of Joint Entrance Examination (Main) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) intensified on Thursday, with candidates calling for the exams to be delayed to avoid any mishappenings due to the pandemic. Seven chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states have backed the demand for postponement of the examinations and decided to jointly move the Supreme Court on the issue. As chorus for the postponement of the exams grows, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has also called on PM Modi to delay the entrance exams. READ MORE

Viral Video of Lucknow Woman Crushing Puppy Under Her Feet Sparks Outrage, FIR Lodged

Two viral videos of a woman crushing her puppy under her feet inside her car have sparked outrage in Lucknow, following which an FIR was lodged under the Animal Cruelty Act on Wednesday evening. The accused are believed to reside in a posh locality at Omaxe Heights in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar. In both videos, a woman can be seen sitting in a car, while trying to kill the puppy by crushing it under her feet. READ MORE