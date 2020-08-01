News18 Afternoon Digest: India Sees Biggest Daily Jump of 57,000 Covid-19 Cases and Other Top Stories

Biggest Daily Jump of 57,000 Covid-19 Cases as India's Infections Cross 16.9 Lakh; Death Toll at 36,511

India on Saturday saw the biggest single-day spike of 57,117 positive cases and 764 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total Covid-19 infections in the country to 16,95,988. The number of active cases stands at 5,65,103 while 10,94,374 people have been cured or discharged. READ MORE

Abducted and Assaulted by Cow Vigilantes, Gurugram Meat Supplier in Critical Condition With Skull Fracture

One person has been arrested after a person was beaten up, who was transporting meat in his vehicle in Gurugram on Friday. Around two dozen people allegedly beat a man up brutally for allegedly "carrying beef" in Gurugram's Badshahpur area, on Friday. The cow vigilantes also misbehaved with local police when they tried to intervene into the matter. READ MORE

Is Microsoft Considering Buying TikTok From ByteDance, At Least In The US?

It seems that Microsoft is considering buying the incredibly popular but under-fire social media network TikTok. Microsoft is believed to be in talks with Chinese tech company ByteDance to buy the social media app’s US operations. This comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has again expressed concerns about the national security threat that the Chinese-owned app poses and threatened to ban it in the US altogether. READ MORE

Don't Use Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case As Maharashtra Versus Bihar Issue: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said he deplored attempts to question the efficiency of the Mumbai police in handling the probe into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He said the state police were capable of probing the case, an assertion which comes in the backdrop of growing clamour for a CBI probe in the actor's death here in June. READ MORE

Anand Mahindra has an 'Off-road' Advice to Sail through Covid-19 Crisis

Tech industrialist Anand Mahindra is known for his social media presence and skills to promote positive messages. On Friday, the tech genius took an opportunity to share his opinion on the ways to fight COVID-19. Sharing a clip of a 70-year-old vehicle attempting to cross a massive crack, Mahindra suggested how off-road skills might come handy at times. The vehicle belongs to World War II, with no modern tech, huge tyres or power steering.READ MORE

Lost count of the number of people who have forwarded this clip to me. No surprise that they’d think I’d enjoy it. But I also see it as a visual metaphor for how all of us are attempting to negotiate the perils of Covid-19 & its impact on our lives: We need ‘off-road’ skills! pic.twitter.com/RaxZUt4xZN — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 31, 2020

MS Dhoni "Past His Best", Needs to Pave Way for Youngsters, Feels Former Selector

In a bold claim by a former selector, MS Dhoni is past his best and now needs to pave way for the younger generation. 1983 World Cup winner Roger Binny is of the opinion that Dhoni, based on his performances in the last couple of years, is not the same impact player, that he used to be earlier. READ MORE