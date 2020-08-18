News18 Afternoon Digest: Home Minister Amit Shah Admitted in AIIMS and Other Top Stories

Home Minister Amit Shah Admitted to AIIMS Days After Testing Negative for Covid-19

Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS late on Monday night. The government hospital said the Home Minister has been "complaining of fatigue and body ache for last three-four days" and has been admitted for “post-Covid-19 care”. “He has tested negative for Covid-19. He is comfortable and is continuing his work from hospital," AIIMS said in the statement. Shah, who was admitted to Gurugram's Medanta after he tested positive for coronavirus, had recently tested negative and was in home isolation. READ MORE

SC Refuses to Order Transfer of Money From PM-CARES To Disaster Response Fund

Money collected under the PM CARES Fund for the coronavirus pandemic cannot be transferred to National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), the Supreme Court said today, adding that funds collected by the PM Cares Fund are entirely different and that these are funds of charitable trusts. Concerns have been raised over the transparency of the fund since it is not under the audit of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. READ MORE

Why the Spread of a More Infectious Coronavirus Mutation May be 'a Good Thing'

An increasingly common mutation of the novel coronavirus found in Europe, North America and parts of Asia may be more infectious but appears less deadly, according to a prominent infectious diseases doctor. Paul Tambyah, president-elect of the International Society of Infectious Diseases, said evidence suggests the proliferation of the D614G mutation in some parts of the world has coincided with a drop in death rates, suggesting it is less lethal. READ MORE

To Deny Bias in IAF Speaks of a Feudal Mindset: Gunjan Saxena on Biopic Row

Ever since Netflix feature film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, featuring Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role has premiered, the film has been at the center of controversies. The film was called out for being gender-biased and portraying Indian Air Force in a bad light. Defending the film and her portrayal, Gunjan Saxena wrote a blog saying she did combat the difficulties of prejudice and discrimination at the hands of a few individuals for being a woman. READ MORE

The Power Struggle and Proxy Politics Behind Sharad Pawar’s Brutal Takedown of His Grandson Parth

NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar’s brutal takedown of his grandson Parth Pawar, son of Ajit Pawar, has raised eyebrows, and has also blown the lid off the politics playing out in the NCP and the power-struggle in the Pawar household. Though NCP leaders attribute his statements to the “petulance of youth,” the possibility of Ajit asserting himself through Parth or making political statements through proxy cannot be ruled out in the smoke and mirrors strategy in realpolitik. READ MORE

Sadak 2 Song 'Tum Se Hi' Clocks 1 Million Dislikes on YouTube, Angry Fans Say 'Industry Will Collapse'

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death has reignited the nepotism debate and favouritism in the Bollywood industry. Since then, "fans" have voiced their anger on social media. Their cries to bring "justice" to the late actor coincided with the release of Mahesh Bhatt's upcoming project Sadak 2, the trailer of which is en route to becoming the second-most disliked video on YouTube. But the furious netizens didn't stop at that. READ MORE