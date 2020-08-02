News18 Afternoon Digest: Chennai Techie’s Chandrayaan 2 Find and Other Top Stories

Ray of Hope? Chennai Techie Claims Chandrayaan 2 Rover Pragyan is Intact

Space enthusiast and techie Shanmuga Subramanian has claimed that rover Pragyan of Chandrayaan-2, the Indian Space Research Organisation's moon mission, is intact on the lunar surface and had rolled out a few metres from the lander. He had previously found the debris of India's moonlander Vikram. NASA had given credit to Subramanian, while sending him an e-mail on how his discovery had assisted its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera team to find the site of the primary impact, along with other debris at the impact location.

UP Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun, Admitted to Hospital With Covid-19, Passes Away

Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister for technical education and MLA from Ghatampur assembly seat Kamal Rani Varun died on Sunday reportedly due to coronavirus. The minister had tested positive for Covid-19 on July 18 after which she was admitted to SGPGI, Lucknow, where her other family members who also tested positive for coronavirus are admitted. Kamal Rani Varun was the first MLA of the party to win the Ghatampur seat in Kanpur and was made a cabinet minister in 2019.

Pride and Polls: Why Bihar Politicians are Up in Arms Over Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death

In Sushant Singh Rajput's home state Bihar, his death has brought together the netas of all hues like never before in a rare show of unity, ahead of crucial assembly polls slated to be held in October-November. The mystery surrounding the actor's death has fuelled intense competition among Bihar politicians. Is it only 'Bihari pride' at play or is it a ploy to catch votes?

European Union Has Blocked Funding for Six Towns that Declared Themselves 'LGBT-Free Zones'

The European Union has denied funding to six Polish towns that declared themselves to be "LGBT-Free Zones." In announcing the decision on Thursday, the European Commission said it was affirming that the union stands for equality for all people. "EU values and fundamental rights must be respected by Member States and state authorities," European Commissioner for Equality, Helena Dalli, wrote on Twitter.

IPL 2020: Women's IPL to be Held in UAE from November 1 to 10, Confirms Sourav Ganguly

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday said the Women's IPL or the Challenger series, as it is better known, is "very much on", ending speculation about the parent body not having a plan for Harmanpreet Kaur and her team. The men's IPL will be held between September 19 and November 8 or 10 (final date yet to be locked in) in the UAE due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in India. The women's IPL will also be fit in to the schedule, according to the BCCI chief.