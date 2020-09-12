News18 Afternoon Digest: Animal Trials of Covaxin Successful, Cong's Adhir Gamble in Bengal and Other Top Stories

Animal Trials of Coronavirus Vaccine Covaxin Successful: Bharat Biotech

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech on Friday announced that the animal trials of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin were successful and the results demonstrated the protective efficacy of the vaccine in a live viral challenge model. According to a detailed statement attached to the tweet, Bharat Biotech developed and assessed the protective efficacy and immunogenicity of an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine (BBV152) or Covaxin in rhesus macaques (Macaca mulata). Twenty macaques were divided into four groups of five animals each. READ MORE

With Adhir at the Helm, Congress Hopes to Ride Pillion to Position of Power in 2021 Bengal Polls

Gasping heavily, a 64-year-old pillion rider jumped off a motorcycle, stumbled, and screamed, "Dhor, oke dhor, booth capture korche (catch him, he was capturing a polling booth)." His pen fell down while the lanyard struggled to hold his pair of glasses safe while swinging around his neck. After a brief chase with minor injuries on his knees and elbows, the man managed to get hold of the youth, and after a heated argument he was handed over to the paramilitary jawans. Then, the youth in a fit of rage showed his trigger finger to the man while being dragged inside a police van. READ MORE

Centre May Hand Over 2 Cases in Connection With Bengaluru Riots to NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday informed the Karnataka High Court that the Centre might transfer to it two of the cases registered in connection with the August 11 riots here. The public prosecutor for the NIA approached made the submission before a division bench led by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka during the hearing of a petition seeking investigation by the central agency in the cases. The PP said the Centre may pass an order soon for transfer of the two cases in which the Unlawful Activity Prevention (Prevention) Act provisions have been invoked. READ MORE

2nd Sero Survey Will Reveal How Fast Covid-19 Spread: Scientists

After facing much criticism over the delay in publishing results of the first national sero-survey, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) finally made the study public on Thursday evening. The survey estimated that 64 lakh adult Indians had been exposed to the coronavirus infection by as early as May, indicating the scale of infections missed by the country’s health system, despite one of the world’s most stringent national lockdowns that effectively grind a billion people to a halt. On May 1, the month when the survey began, India had reported 37,336 cases and 1,218 deaths. Even as he admitted the delay in publishing the results of the study, lead author Dr Manoj Murhekhar said the purpose of tracking the trends in the infections at a national level was served. LIVE UPDATES

Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh Allegedly Consumed Drugs With Rhea, Under NCB Scanner: Report

At least 25 top Bollywood personalities including Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh are currently under the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) scanner after Rhea Chakraborty, in her questioning, reportedly admitted to having consumed drugs with them, according to Times Now. Fashion designer Simone Khambhatta's name also came up during the investigation, reports Times Now, which states that these names have been given by Rhea Chakraborty in her interrogation by the NCB that went for three days. Times Now also accessed Rhea Chakraborty's call detail record (CDR) which showed that she was in touch with Rakul Preet and Simone. READ MORE

'Not Leaving Home': Defying Evacuation Orders to Ride Out California Blaze

James Hancock scans the hills he has known since childhood and rules out flames coming towards his home, on a Native American reservation nestled in a mountainous area of California ravaged by out-of-control wildfires. Hancock has decided to defy an evacuation order issued for the town of Tollhouse, close to where the blaze known as the Creek Fire is burning. It has already devoured more than 175,000 acres (71,000 hectares) since it was ignited a week ago, and just six percent of it is contained. Hancock is one of the few who stayed. Life seems to have stopped suddenly on his block: Toys and balls are abandoned in the yards of neighboring houses. A couple of black dogs wander aimlessly, sneezing from the dense smoke that has settled over the street. READ MORE