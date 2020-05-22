News Wrap: May 22, 2020 - Pak plane crashes in Karachi, PM announces Rs 1,000 crore relief for Bengal and more
These news items made waves on Friday and dominated the headlines. Do scroll through:
Pakistan Airlines flight with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
The aircraft A-320 Airbus Flight 8303 on Friday crashed in Model Colony near Jinnah international airport Karachi. Read More
PM announces Rs 1,000 crore relief for Cyclone Amphan-hit Bengal
Modi, accompanied by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the helicopter, assured of Centre's full support for Bengal and said the help will continue to get the state back on its feet. Read More
Bank, NBFC stocks tumble after RBI's decision to extend moratorium on loans
Bank and NBFC stocks on Friday tumbled up to 8 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extended moratorium on loan repayments. Shares of Axis Bank plunged 6.78 per cent, ICICI Bank dropped 6.12 per cent, RBL Bank 5.71 per cent, IndusInd Bank 4.59 per cent, Federal Bank 4.32 per cent, Kotak Mahindra Bank 2.85 per cent, HDFC Bank 2.71 per cent and SBI 1.57 per cent on the BSE. Read More
PM's economic package cruel joke on country: Sonia Gandhi at opposition meet
Congress president Sonia Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the government on Friday over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and claimed that the stimulus announced by the government a cruel joke on country. Read More
PHOTOS: Ground Zero of the Karachi plane crash
A Pakistan passenger plane with more than 100 people believed to be on board crashed in a heavily populated locality of the southern city of Karachi on May 22. Read More
Amazon enters food delivery business in India, starts with Bengaluru
Amazon is looking to diversify its revenue with entry into the food delivery business in India, competing with homegrown players like Swiggy and Zomato. Read More
Tomato price falls to Rs. 1-2/kg, Onion to Rs. 8/kg on weak demand
The direct purchase of these vegetables from farmers is also taking a toll on the wholesalers. Read More
Cricket South Africa wants Sourav Ganguly as ICC chairman: Graeme Smith
Smith's comments were backed up by his CEO Jacques Faul, who said that they won't mind an Indian as head of the ICC, although they need to get a mandate from their top bosses. Read More
