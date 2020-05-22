News Wrap: May 22, 2020 - Pak plane crashes in Karachi, PM announces Rs 1,000 crore relief for Bengal and more

These news items made waves on Friday and dominated the headlines. Do scroll through:

Firefighters spray water on the wreckage of a Pakistan International Airlines aircraft after it crashed at a residential area in Karachi on May 22, 2020. - A Pakistani passenger plane with nearly 100 people on board crashed into a residential area of the southern city of Karachi on May 22. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

Pakistan Airlines flight with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi

The aircraft A-320 Airbus Flight 8303 on Friday crashed in Model Colony near Jinnah international airport Karachi. Read More

PM announces Rs 1,000 crore relief for Cyclone Amphan-hit Bengal

Modi, accompanied by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on the helicopter, assured of Centre's full support for Bengal and said the help will continue to get the state back on its feet. Read More

Bank, NBFC stocks tumble after RBI's decision to extend moratorium on loans

Bank and NBFC stocks on Friday tumbled up to 8 per cent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) extended moratorium on loan repayments. Shares of Axis Bank plunged 6.78 per cent, ICICI Bank dropped 6.12 per cent, RBL Bank 5.71 per cent, IndusInd Bank 4.59 per cent, Federal Bank 4.32 per cent, Kotak Mahindra Bank 2.85 per cent, HDFC Bank 2.71 per cent and SBI 1.57 per cent on the BSE. Read More

PM's economic package cruel joke on country: Sonia Gandhi at opposition meet

Congress president Sonia Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the government on Friday over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and claimed that the stimulus announced by the government a cruel joke on country. Read More

PHOTOS: Ground Zero of the Karachi plane crash

A Pakistan passenger plane with more than 100 people believed to be on board crashed in a heavily populated locality of the southern city of Karachi on May 22. Read More

Amazon enters food delivery business in India, starts with Bengaluru

Amazon is looking to diversify its revenue with entry into the food delivery business in India, competing with homegrown players like Swiggy and Zomato. Read More

Tomato price falls to Rs. 1-2/kg, Onion to Rs. 8/kg on weak demand

The direct purchase of these vegetables from farmers is also taking a toll on the wholesalers. Read More

Cricket South Africa wants Sourav Ganguly as ICC chairman: Graeme Smith

Smith's comments were backed up by his CEO Jacques Faul, who said that they won't mind an Indian as head of the ICC, although they need to get a mandate from their top bosses. Read More

