News Wrap: May 21, 2020 - Cyclone Amphan wreaks havoc in West Bengal, FIR against Sonia Gandhi and more

These are the most siginifcant news items of Thursday which made a splash across various media publications and platforms. Do scroll through...

Cyclone Amphan

Cyclone Amphan: 72 die in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal and no stone will be left unturned in helping the affected. Read More

Domestic flights to run on one-third capacity of regular schedule from May 25

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has laid out detailed plan for resuming domestic flight services in India. Read More

FIR against Sonia Gandhi for Congress’ tweets on PM-CARES fund

The FIR identifies Gandhi as the handler of the social media account and has been filed under sections 153 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code, reports said. The probe is underway. Read More

Rajiv Gandhi: The Prime Minister who only wanted to fly

May 21, 2020 marks the 29th death anniversary of the former Prime Minister and Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi. See Pics

Nirmala Sitharaman says Centre has no more announcements to make

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday poured cold water over expectations of any more economic relief measures in the near future. Read More

QUIZ: How much do you know about tea?

On International Tea Day, which falls every year on May 21, here’s a quiz to test you on your favourite beverage. Take A Shot

Your view: Do you think you are ready to board domestic flights again from Monday?

The government has confirmed that domestic flight services in India will resume from May 25 in a calibrated manner. Have Your Say

India likely to play T20 series in South Africa in August: Report

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and South Africa’s new Director of Cricket Graeme Smith made the final decision over a teleconference on Wednesday. However, a final call will be made only once Government clearances have been provided. Read More

Keep abreast of everything on the coronavirus outbreak. Check here.

Here’s a live blog that you can follow for minute-to-minute updates.

