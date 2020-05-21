News Wrap: May 21, 2020 - Cyclone Amphan wreaks havoc in West Bengal, FIR against Sonia Gandhi and more
Cyclone Amphan: 72 die in West Bengal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal and no stone will be left unturned in helping the affected. Read More
Domestic flights to run on one-third capacity of regular schedule from May 25
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has laid out detailed plan for resuming domestic flight services in India. Read More
FIR against Sonia Gandhi for Congress’ tweets on PM-CARES fund
The FIR identifies Gandhi as the handler of the social media account and has been filed under sections 153 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code, reports said. The probe is underway. Read More
Rajiv Gandhi: The Prime Minister who only wanted to fly
May 21, 2020 marks the 29th death anniversary of the former Prime Minister and Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi. See Pics
Nirmala Sitharaman says Centre has no more announcements to make
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday poured cold water over expectations of any more economic relief measures in the near future. Read More
QUIZ: How much do you know about tea?
On International Tea Day, which falls every year on May 21, here’s a quiz to test you on your favourite beverage. Take A Shot
Your view: Do you think you are ready to board domestic flights again from Monday?
The government has confirmed that domestic flight services in India will resume from May 25 in a calibrated manner. Have Your Say
India likely to play T20 series in South Africa in August: Report
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and South Africa’s new Director of Cricket Graeme Smith made the final decision over a teleconference on Wednesday. However, a final call will be made only once Government clearances have been provided. Read More
