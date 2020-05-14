News Wrap: May 14, 2020 - Migrants to get free foodgrains for 2 months, affordable rental housing scheme and more

The are the most siginificant news items of the day which were widely covered, consumed and circulated.

A bicycle of a migrant worker is loaded with belongings at a roadside. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

Migrants to get free foodgrains for 2 months, affordable rental housing scheme

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced measures to provide relief to migrant workers and small farmers. Read More

Railways cancels all trains, except ‘Shramik’ specials, until June 30

On Thursday, PTI reported that Indian Railways will cancel tickets on all trains booked for travel till 30 June except Special trains and Shramik trains. It also said that fares paid on these cancelled tickets will be refunded to passengers. Read More

Congress leader defends Nirav Modi in UK court; BJP slams move

Congress leader and retired Bombay High Court judge, Abhay Thipsay, while appearing for fugitive businessman Nirav Modi in a United Kingdom court on Wednesday via a video conference, asserted that the charges levelled by the Central Bureau of Investigation against Nirav Modi would not stand scrutiny in India. Read More

Your view: Virus is from a lab, not natural, says Gadkari; do you agree?

This is the first time that an Indian minister has made a comment on the origins of the deadly contagion. Have Your Say

ED arrests Wadhawan brothers in Yes Bank case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan in connection with its money laundering probe against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and others, officials said. Read More

PHOTOS: The plight of India's migrant workers

The coronavirus-induced migrant exodus is turning into a crisis parallel to the ones that ail the health and economy of the country. See Pics

Will ensure screams of migrant workers reach govt: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the party will ensure that the screams of migrant workers reach the government and described them as the ones carrying the country's flag. Read More

Story continues

'Arrest non-Muslims who criticise Islam': Zakir Naik to Islamic countries

A video of the controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik is doing the rounds on social media. Read More

Sachin Tendulkar and Spartan settle bat lawsuit

Tendulkar alleged that the Spartan company failed to comply with its obligations under the agreement by failing to pay him royalties and endorsement fees as per the agreement signed by both parties. Read More

———————————-

Keep abreast of everything on the coronavirus outbreak. Check here.

Here’s a live blog that you can follow for minute-to-minute updates.

Don’t Miss! Get Yahoo Originals here

Get the latest news! Join Yahoo India on Telegram !

Yahoo Cricket is now on Telegram! Click here to subscribe

Subscribe to MAKERS India on Telegram! Click here!