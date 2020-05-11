News Wrap: May 11, 2020 - PM Modi holds another video meet with CMs and more

Catch up on all the top news of the day with our daily evening capsule.

(Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

Human nature that people want to go home: PM Modi

In his fifth video conference with chief ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, May 11, addressed the current COVID-19 crisis, the state of the migrants, and the economy in the country and also took questions from the chief ministers of various states.. Read More

‘Shramik’ special trains to have more passengers, stops

The Railways Ministry on Monday, May 11, decided that the ‘Shramik Special’ trains used to ferry migrant workers will now have 1,700 passengers on board, instead of the current 1,200. An order has been issued where the railway zones have been asked to provide three stoppages in the destination state, excluding the final stop. Read More

All you need to know about booking Railway tickets

The ‘Shramik Special’ trains will run from New Delhi connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi. Read More

Former PM Manmohan Singh stable, under observation in AIIMS

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh is stable and under observation at the AIIMS here after suffering reaction to a new medication and developing fever, hospital sources said on Monday. Read More

Delhi cops to probe fake Tablighi Jamaat audio clip

After The Indian Express published a story on 10 May alleging that the Delhi police’s probe into the FIR against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad indicated that his audio mentioned in the FIR was doctored, Delhi Police not only called the report ‘factually incorrect’ but also summoned the reporter who wrote the story. Read More

QUIZ: How well do you India’s nuclear capabilities?

On National Technology Day observed to commemorate the first of the five nuclear tests that were carried out on 11 May 1998, test your knowledge of India’s nuclear capabilities and history. Take the quiz

Mahabharat viewers spot a howler

In 2019, Game of Thrones's infamous Starbucks coffee cup left on the set became talk of the Internet, more than what had actually happened on the episode. Now, there may be an Indian version of it - in the Mahabharat. Read More

