News Wrap: April 9, 2020 - Odisha extends lockdown, Modi govt. sanctions Rs 15,000 crore and more

On Thursday, Odisha chief minister Naveen Parnaik announced the extension of lockdown in the state up to April 30. Also, the Narendra Modi government at the centre has sanctioned Rs 15,000 crore emergency response package to take on COVID-19. The news of passing away of Indore doctor, a frontline warrior in fighting coronavirus pandemic, saddened the country. Do scroll through...

File photo

Odisha becomes the first state to extend the 21-day lockdown

The decision to extend the lockdown up to April 30 was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet held through video conferencing and chaired by CM Naveen Patnaik. It was also decided in the meeting that all schools and colleges in the state would remain shut till June 17. Read More

Govt sanctions Rs 15,000 crore for emergency response package to fight coronavirus

The central government on Thursday sanctioned Rs 15,000 crore for the India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package aimed at fighting the global pandemic, which has so far led to 169 deaths in the country. Read More

India loses first frontline warrior as Indore doctor succumbs to COVID-19

Dr Shatrughan Panjwani, who was a family physician and lived in Rupram Nagar of Indore, had tested positive a few days ago, and passed away on Thursday. Read More

India’s GDP may drop to multi-decade low of 1.6%: Goldman Sachs

It can be noted that growth was estimated to slide to a decade low of 5 percent for FY20 even without the pandemic, and the virus outbreak has only worsened the woes. Read More

Things we have learned from the coronavirus lockdown

As lockdowns around world look set for a prolonged run, and as we watch big changes unfolding in the world before our own eyes, here are some thoughts that would have crossed the minds of several people. See Pics

Don't pick fights with Kohli to keep him quiet: Tim Paine responds to Michael Clarke

The Australian cricket team avoids provoking 'any fight' with Virat Kohli, concedes Test skipper Tim Paine but he also asserts that it's a strategy to keep the Indian captain's bat quiet, not a ploy to save IPL contracts, as claimed by his predecessor Michael Clarke. Read More

PM Modi terrific, help will not be forgotten: Trump

US President Donald Trump thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allowing export of Hydroxychloroquine, deemed a possible cure against the disease. Read More

