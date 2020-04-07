News Wrap: April 7, 2020 - India partially lifts export ban on medicines as Trump threatens and more

REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri



All the top news that you may have missed on April 7, 2020.



India partially lifts drug export ban after Trump threatens

Within hours of US President Donald Trump warning India of retaliation, New Delhi has quickly moved to partially lift the ban on the the export of Hydroxychloroquine — the anti-malaria drug that Trump has repeatedly touted as a “game-changer” in the fight against COVID-19. Trump has hinted there would be retaliation if India does not lift its ban on its export. Read More



One COVID-19 patient can infect 406 in 30 days: ICMR study



An ICMR study has found that a COVID-19 patient can infect 406 people in 30 days if preventive measures such as lockdown and social distancing are not implemented, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday. With preventive measures in place, the possibility of the infection can be reduced to an average of just two-and-a-half persons per patient in the same period. Read More



UK PM Boris Johnson ‘stable’ in ICU, not on ventilator



Boris Johnson remains ‘stable’ in hospital with coronavirus symptoms after spending the night in intensive care. The UK prime minister had already been at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London for tests and observation since Sunday, but his doctors later advised he be admitted to intensive care after he experienced breathing difficulties. Read More



Podcast: How to take care of your mental health in home isolation



Struggling with mental health issues in home confinement? Wondering is you’d be able to get past these dark days. Here’s a Yahoo India original podcast on how those with existing issues can cope better with life in isolation. Hear it now



They want IPL to happen. Do you?



"Spectators are important, but if the situation arises, I don't mind playing without them. Yes, as a player I won't get the vibe, but this will ensure that every fan will get to watch IPL on their TV.” — That’s Harbhajan Singh’s take on IPL 2020. What’s yours? Read More



Lockdown Diaries #11



Since we have funds upwards of $1.3 billion now thanks to all the donations and funds being raised everyday, we need to start putting them to good use immediately. Maybe start with testing the migrant workers and the people around them who have symptoms since they’ve been on the roads and between towns recently? Read More



————-

Story continues

Scroll to continue with content Ad

So, tell us, what is your #LifeWithCorona story in the Comments section

Keep abreast of everything on the coronavirus outbreak. Check here.

Here’s a live blog that you can follow for minute-to-minute updates.

Don’t Miss! Get Yahoo Originals here

Get the latest news! Join Yahoo India on Telegram !

Yahoo Cricket is now on Telegram! Click here to subscribe

Subscribe to MAKERS India on Telegram! Click here!