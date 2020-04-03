News Wrap: April 3, 2020 - Modi urges Indians to light lamps, animals take over cities and more

A flock of geese searching food inside a temple during nationwide lockdown in Assam, India (Photo credit should read Anuwar Ali Hazarika/Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

On day #10 of India’s lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent across a video message urging citizens to light candles, lamps, torches at their homes this coming Sunday night. Modi’s request, unsurprisingly, unleashed a bushfire of reactions across Twitter and we have chosen below a select few for your entertainment. Meanwhile, not all is bad with the lockdown. Residents in Jalandhar, Punjab woke up Friday to a pristine view of the Dhauladhar mountains in Himachal Pradesh, a spectacle that had been obliterated by air pollution all this while, before the coronavirus made us all stay home and stop vilifying the environment. Do scroll through...



Twitter catches fire after PM Modi’s request

Come Sunday and India at precisely 9 pm, is likely to be illuminated by the brilliance of a billion lamps, as India projects its solidarity against the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some reactions that Narendra Modi’s request spawned on Twitter. Read More



Over 600 positive cases linked to Tablighi Jamaat cluster: Govt

The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana. As many as 647 positive coronavirus cases have been reported across 14 States whose linkage can be traced to the Delhi cluster. Read More



Animals take over cities as lockdowns continue

As the coronavirus pandemic leaves the world’s major cities deserted by humans, animals have been spotted enjoying the peace and quiet. The global outbreak of the virus has seen many countries such as Spain, Italy, Japan and Chile, as well as the UK, impose a lockdown on citizens. See Photos



This day, that year in cricket: Brathwaite’s sixes, Srinath’s heroics

There’s a big vacuum in Indian lives, currently, thanks to an absolute lack of live cricket. Here, we let you relive some of the past classics that happened over the years on this day, April 3. In this edition: Carlos Brathwaite helps West Indies to their second World T20 title, Javagal Srinath's heroic effort against Sri Lanka and more. Watch the video



Has lockdown changed the world’s Internet habits?

The outbreak and spread of coronavirus has given rise to huge changes in online behaviour and it continues to impact digital trends and consumption across India, too. COVID-19 related searches are now the most popular queries online. So are people really changing the way they use the Internet? Find Out



Amid lockdown, Muslims cremate old Hindu woman



As India’s Muslim community faces the ire of the public and the media over Delhi’s Tablighi Jamaat coronavirus ‘super spreaders’, a story that has been going viral on social media illustrates the indestructible bond of humanity that still exists between people of different religions. Read More



COVID-19 may cause biggest fall in carbon emissions since WW2

Carbon dioxide emissions could fall by the largest amount since World War Two this year as the coronavirus outbreak brings economies to a virtual standstill, according to the chair of a network of scientists providing benchmark emissions data. Read More

