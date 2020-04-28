News Wrap: April 28, 2020 - Plasma therapy no cure for COVID-19, PM hails Delhi police's gesture towards Gurudwara and more

These news items made headlines on Tuesday and were widely covered by the media. Do scroll through...

No evidence yet to support that plasma therapy can be used for COVID-19 treatment: Govt

Addressing a press briefing, Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said currently there are no approved therapies for COVID-19 and there is not enough evidence to claim that plasma therapy can be used for treatment of the disease. Read More

PM hails Delhi police's gesture towards Gurudwara for providing meals in lockdown

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the Delhi Police for its gesture towards the Sikh community as they paid obeisance at the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib as a mark of respect for the gurudwara providing meals to the needy during the nationwide lockdown. Read More

1 lakh a day tests target by May 31: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said that India will able to produce RT-PCR and antibody test kits in India by May. Watch Video

QUIZ: How closely have you been following the coronavirus pandemic?

Check how abreast you are of all the coronavirus-related developments around the world with our quiz. Take A Shot

Govt extends deadline to bid for Air India by 2 months till June 30

This is the second extension in the deadline to submit bids by investors for Air India since it initiated the process of stake sale in the debt-ridden national carrier on January 27. Read More

Sreesanth heaps high praise on Arjun Tendulkar, says he will play for India

The former Indian pacer believes that the 20-year-old Arjun has what it takes to play for India one day. Read More

Now, JNU to impart leadership lessons from Ramayana to deal with coronavirus crisis

JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar posted a message on his social media handle on Tuesday, announcing the webinar meant strictly for members of the university. Read More

Your View: How will life change after lockdown is lifted?

The coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown in India and other nations has thrown up a new dilemma: will life ever be the same again even after the lockdown is lifted. Read More

