News Wrap: April 13, 2020 - PM Modi to address the nation tomorrow, a COVID-19 vaccine in 6 months and more...

REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Catch up with all the top news you may have missed today.





Scroll to continue with content Ad

PM Modi to address the nation at 10 am on Tuesday



With the 21-day nationwide lockdown to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus set to end on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will spell out the future course of action in an address to the nation at 10 am. Read More



Lack of clarity about lockdown needs to be addressed



The question that arises is, till we know what a 'lockdown' [as notified by orders of state governments in India and referred to in orders of the Central government] amounts to under the law, how does one determine who has violated it? Read More



A vaccine for COVID-19 in six months?



A professor at Oxford University is “80 per cent certain” that the world would see a vaccine for the deadly novel coronavirus by September 2020. Despite experts saying that a vaccine could take years and at least 18 months, Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at Oxford University, said that she was almost certain that we would have a vaccine earlier. Read More



Old school TV shows rule Doordarshan again



According to reports, Doordarshan has become the highest watched channel in India, in the past few weeks. Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) mentioned that the re-telecast of Mahabharat and Ramayan resulted in a crazy jump in viewership as the viewers get nostalgic. See More



What dragged Sensex, Nifty down today?



After a three-day holiday, domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 settled 1.50 per cent lower on Monday as shares of HDFC Bank, RIL, Bajaj Finance and HDFC were among the top contributors towards today’s fall. Read More



The ‘bad luck’ number: Feng Shui myth-busting

The number "4" is often said to be associated with bad luck because of how it sounds in other languages. Feng Shui consultant Dato Joey Yap gives his take on this and how to bring positive energy into your homes. Watch the video



————

Keep abreast of everything on the coronavirus outbreak. Check here.

Here’s a live blog that you can follow for minute-to-minute updates.

Don’t Miss! Get Yahoo Originals here