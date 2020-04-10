News Wrap: April 10, 2020 - Punjab extends lockdown, how to spot fake news and more

On Friday, Punjab became the second state, after Odisha, to extend the lockdown till April 30. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to make a decision on the lockdown in an announcement on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Congress leader, Kapil Sibal, wrote in his column that humans need to mend their ways or face potential extinction. In other news, the BCCI has cleared the dues of its contracted players during these tough times. Do, also, spare some time to find out how you can spot fake news during the COVID-19 pandemic. All this and more in our daily wrap!

PM's decision on extending lockdown likely to be announced on Sunday

There have been indications that the central government is leaning towards extending the lockdown across the country after several states also pitched for it to contain the fast-spreading virus. Read More

Punjab becomes 2nd state to extend lockdown till April 30

The decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, just a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet chief ministers of all states to decide on extension of the nationwide lockdown. Read More

How to spot fake news during the coronavirus pandemic

Even as the coronavirus pandemic has forced the world into lockdown, it is the plague of fake news which seems to be spreading than the virus itself, especially in India. Watch Video

BCCI clears dues of contracted players, says won't let anyone suffer

The England and Australian players have admitted openly that they are bracing up for pay cuts. A BCCI official said that the Board's financial stability helps in testing times when some of the other boards are struggling to even pay their domestic players. Read More

Kapil Sibal column: COVID-19 is yet another call to humankind to mend its ways

It is clear by now that If we threaten nature, nature will hit back, and in this battle, we are sure to lose. Coronavirus is yet another warning for us to mend our ways. If not, the road to our extinction is inevitable. Read More

Ghost of grandma pays visit during lockdown: Satire

What happens when a girl runs into the ghost of her grandmother during COVID-19 lockdown? Find out. Read More

Your view: Should haircuts, parlours be termed as essential services?

With India in a 21-day lockdown, people have been forced to either let their hair down or to take matters (or the scissors) into their own hands, with scary results on both counts. Have Your Say

Keep abreast of everything on the coronavirus outbreak. Check here.

Here’s a live blog that you can follow for minute-to-minute updates.

