The News Tribune endorsements: Our picks for Tacoma Municipal Court Pos. 1 and 3

The News Tribune Editorial Board
·6 min read

The News Tribune Editorial Board conducts dozens of endorsement interviews every year. Up and down the local ballot, we talk to candidates running for offices of all sizes and statures — from U.S. senator to local school boards.

Judicial endorsement interviews are different. They require a different approach. The prospective candidates aren’t invited to discuss policy proposals or their stance on partisan issues; they’re there to talk about how they approach the weighty responsibility of achieving justice and ways to improve the system we’ve built to administer it.

This year The News Tribune Editorial Board is issuing endorsements in two contested local judicial contests: the races for Tacoma Municipal Court Pos. 1 and Pos. 3. While municipal court might seem like small potatoes — handling cases involving misdemeanors and gross misdemeanors — in many instances, municipal court represents a person’s first (and hopefully last) interaction with the criminal justice system. The decisions made by local municipal court judges — good and bad — can ripple for years to come.

The encouraging news for voters is that both contested Tacoma Municipal Court races feature two qualified, impressive candidates.

For The News Tribune Editorial Board, it made for two of the most difficult decisions we faced this endorsement season.

Dee Sonntag for Tacoma Municipal Pos. 1

In the race to succeed outgoing judge David Ladenburg, who chose not to seek reelection after nearly two decades on the bench, The News Tribune Editorial Board endorses Dee Sonntag.

Sonntag, 39, is a public defender who boasts a background on both sides of the courtroom. In addition to her most recent work with the Pierce County Department of Assigned Counsel, where she’s worked since 2015, Sonntag has experience working in the Seattle City Attorney’s Office.

During The News Tribune Editorial Board’s endorsement interview, Sonntag said that her experience representing clients in Tacoma Municipal Court, Pierce County District Court and Superior Court makes her uniquely qualified for the job. She also touted her recent experience working to improve Pierce County’s Felony Drug Court, and the lessons she believes can be applied at the municipal court level.

Sonntag is also active in the field and in community. She’s a member of the Tacoma Pierce County Bar Association and the co-founder of Lawyers Against Systemic Racism, a local group of attorneys working to confront racial discrimination in our courts.

Reed Spier, an administrative law judge with Washington State Office of Administrative Hearings and a court-appointed public defender for the last two decades, is the other candidate in the race for Tacoma Municipal Court Pos. 1. Like Sonntag, Spier is well versed in law and well aware of the impacts decisions at the municipal court level can have on people’s lives. If elected, we have no doubt Spier would administer justice fairly and equitably.

But Sonntag impressed us most. She would be an excellent, much-needed addition to the Tacoma Municipal Court bench.

“I would say that my compassion really comes from not only my life experience but the experience of the clients that I’ve had the privilege to work with,” Sonntag told The News Tribune Editorial Board. “I’ve worked with a diverse group of practitioners and clients that have really given me a heartbeat for trying to make our criminal justice system better.”

Steve Krupa for Tacoma Municipal Pos. 3

Of all the endorsement decisions The News Tribune Editorial Board wrestled with this general election season, this one was the most difficult. Steve Krupa and Sergio Flores are both exceptional candidates, each of whom appears capable of helping to guide Tacoma Municipal Court into a better, more just and more equitable future.

After several lengthy conversations, Krupa eventually earned our nod, but we issue the endorsement with an acknowledgment: There’s no bad choice in this race.

That’s a good thing for voters and a good thing for Tacoma, even if it makes our job more difficult.

Krupa, 61, is a staff attorney at the Northwest Justice Project, a local organization that provides free legal aid to low-income individuals in cases involving things like housing, health care, education and other basic human needs. He’s also a pro tem judge at Tacoma Municipal Court — meaning he fills in on the bench when needed — and has a military history that includes prosecuting cases as a member of the Judge Advocate General’s Corps.

Over nearly three decades in law, Krupa has seen almost everything, which is likely one of the reasons he’s the only candidate in the race rated “exceptionally qualified” by the Tacoma Pierce County Bar Association. Krupa has been an attorney since 1994 and lived in Tacoma for the last 31 years, 25 of which he spent with his own law firm. In his estimation, he’s been involved with “thousands and thousands of cases.”

One of Krupa’s most compelling campaign selling points is his experience and belief in therapeutic courts — like veterans courts, drug courts and mental health courts — that can both hold the guilty accountable and provide the services people need to improve their lives. While Pierce County Superior Court operates four therapeutic courts, currently Tacoma Municipal Court has none, Krupa noted. He believes he’s the candidate best suited to help make such institutional changes a reality.

“I’m running because I believe in public service. I want to make our city safer, I want to stop recidivism, and I want to provide for better equal access to justice,” Krupa told The News Tribune Editorial Board. “We have to have some compassion, and we have to have what I like to call compassionate accountability.”

Flores, 39, is a local prosecutor who, like Krupa, presents to voters a chance to re-imagine how Tacoma Municipal Court functions.

If elected, Flores — an immigrant who’s openly gay — would help dismantle the status quo simply with the much-needed experience he would bring to the bench.

When he arrived in the United States with his family as a 10-year-old, Flores spoke no English and struggled in school, he told The News Tribune Editorial Board. Without the grades necessary to get into a four-year university and unable to join the military because of his sexual orientation, Flores worked his way through Seattle Central Community College, which he said “opened his mind” and eventually led him to study law at the University of Illinois Chicago. Simply put, Flores’s story is the kind of success the United States was built on.

It’s not just Flores’ background that makes him a worthy candidate. After first working as a prosecutor in Tacoma, Flores now works as a prosecutor in Auburn, where he helped to found the city’s Community Court. The court relies on a model much like the one Krupa advocates for, helping to connect defendants with services while also addressing the underlying causes of crime.

“I want to make Tacoma Municipal Court part of the solution and not part of the problem,” Flores told The News Tribune Editorial Board.

It’s a worthy goal that we support.

While we think Krupa — at least right now — is better prepared for the job, we’ll be thrilled with whoever wins in November.

News Tribune election endorsements reflect the views of our Editorial Board and are written by opinion editor Matt Driscoll. Other board members are: Stephanie Pedersen, News Tribune president and editor; Jim Walton, community representative; and Pamela Transue, a community representative who serves during election season. The Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom and does not influence the work of news reporting and editing staffs. We do not endorse any candidates who do not interview with us. We do not endorse in uncontested races. For questions, email matt.driscoll@thenewstribune.com.

Latest Stories

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Drake, Barcelona unveil special OVO kits to be worn at El Clasico

    After Drake became the first artist to amass 50 billion streams on Spotify, the OVO owl will be featured on Barcelona's jerseys during Sunday's El Clasico.

  • New coach Bowness brings fresh approach to Winnipeg Jets this season

    WINNIPEG — A big smile crossed Nate Schmidt's face as he described the fresh approach and one fun surprise during a practice at Winnipeg Jets training camp. New Jets head coach Rick Bowness had players scrimmaging with opposite-handed sticks, plus goalies Connor Hellebuyck and David Rittich manned the creases without sticks. "It was amazing. I loved it," said Schmidt, who's entering his 10th NHL season. "Variety is the spice of life and you add new things in your life, I think it just makes ever

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Redblacks earn first win under Dyce by spoiling Als' chance to clinch playoff spot

    MONTREAL — Ottawa Redblacks interim head coach Bob Dyce hadn't enjoyed being the one in the spotlight in the leadup to Thanksgiving Monday. And so, after the Redblacks scored 17 points in the second half to beat Montreal 24-18 and spoil the Alouettes' chance to clinch a CFL playoff spot at home, Dyce was pleased to see the attention shift to his team. He was also proud to have shared his first victory as interim coach with his wife, who flew from Winnipeg for the occasion. "I felt there's maybe

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Maple Leafs' opening-night roster almost set after cuts

    The Maple Leafs signed Zach Aston Reese to a one-year deal, placed Wayne Simmonds, Kyle Clifford, and Adam Gaudette on waivers, while Denis Malgin and Nick Robertson both made the roster cut as Toronto prepares for NHL opening night in Montreal.

  • Zibanejad scores 2, Rangers open with 3-1 win over Lightning

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice, including a tiebreaking power-play goal in the third period, and the New York Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 in the season opener on Tuesday night. Barclay Goodrow also scored and reigning Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots to help the Rangers start the new season with a win against the Lightning team that eliminated them from Eastern Conference final in June. Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal for the Lightning and Andr

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Fred VanVleet on the state of the Raptors' halfcourt offence

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discusses how Toronto's halfcourt offence can improve this upcoming season, Scottie Barnes balancing expectations heading into his sophomore year and what weaponizing the team's movement shooters can do.

  • Jets sign first-round pick Brad Lambert to three-year, entry-level contract

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have signed forward Brad Lambert to a three-year entry-level contract. The team announced Wednesday that Lambert's deal carries an average annual value of US$1.2 million at the NHL level. He was the team's first-round pick (30th overall) in the 2022 draft. The 18-year-old has been assigned to the AHL's Manitoba Moose after playing three pre-season games for the Jets, where he recorded one goal and one assist in the three contests. Lambert, of Finland, spent last seas

  • Big additions bring big expectations this season for Ottawa Senators

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have been perennial basement dwellers for five years running, but the team finally seems poised to make significant progress. The past few difficult years have been spent building a young core that started with workhorse defenceman Thomas Chabot and went on to include captain Brady Tkachuk and forwards Drake Batherson, Josh Norris and Tim Stutzle. With the additions of veteran Claude Giroux, high-scoring winger Alex DeBrincat and goaltender Cam Talbot, the Senators m

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al