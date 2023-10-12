In the news today: Trudeau in Yellowknife, Canadian citizen killed in Israel

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today...

Prime Minister Trudeau visits Yellowknife

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is continuing his tour of the fire-ravaged Northwest Territories today in Yellowknife.

Trudeau is scheduled to make a housing announcement then attend a roundtable discussion with the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce.

The capital's 20,000 residents were forced out of their homes for three weeks in the summer due to an encroaching wildfire.

Family mourns death of daughter with deep Ottawa connections killed in Israel

A Canadian citizen has been killed by Hamas militants in Israel according to the head of the Jewish Federation of Ottawa.

CEO Andrea Freedman announced that Adi Vital-Kaploun was killed after Hamas militants stormed her kibbutz near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip.

The family said Vital-Kaploun was driven at a young age to be successful, having completed a master's degree in chemical engineering and excelled in her career in cybersecurity.

Canada considers Hamas to be a terrorist group, and Canadian leaders have decried the violence it waged on the weekend, saying Israel has a right to defend itself.

Here's what else we're watching ...

More Canadians support using notwithstanding clause in 'parental rights' debate: poll

A new poll suggests nearly half of Canadians say they support their province using the notwithstanding clause to ensure schools tell parents if their child wishes to use a different name or pronoun.

New data also suggests a majority of Canadians believe teachers should have to notify parents of such changes.

The polling firm Leger recently asked Canadians their thoughts regarding the ongoing debate arounds ``parental rights.''

The phrase, which refers to parents' desire to be involved in the decisions of their children and of schools, has gained increasing traction.

'Freedom Convoy' trial to hear from Ottawa locals

The court is expected to hear today from Ottawa locals who lived in the midst of the "Freedom Convoy", as part of the criminal trial of two of the protest's organizers.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are on trial for their role in organizing the demonstration against COVID-19 public-health measures, which saw big rigs and crowds take over Ottawa's downtown early last year.

The Crown says it plans to ask the witnesses about the turmoil they observed during the protest, in an effort to tie disruptions to Lich and Barber.

Trial of man accused in London attack to resume

The trial of an Ontario man accused of killing four members of a Muslim family in an alleged act of terrorism is set to resume today after the Crown wrapped up its case last week.

The trial, being held in Windsor, Ont., is expected to hear from Nathaniel Veltman's defence lawyers.

Veltman is accused of deliberately hitting the Afzaal family with his truck in June 2021 while they were out for a walk in London, Ont.

Greenpeace files complaint against Suncor Energy

An environmental group has lodged a formal complaint with the Alberta Securities Commission over Suncor Energy Inc.'s climate risk disclosures.

Greenpeace Canada says Suncor may have failed to provide full, true and plain disclosure of all material facts in its forward-looking financial statements.

Greenpeace senior energy strategist Keith Stewart says the Calgary-based oil giant used to prepare an annual report on climate-related risks, which included the disclosure of business strategy risk and the potential for stranded assets in a low-carbon future.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press