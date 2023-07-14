In the news today: Tornado hits Ottawa suburb, work resumes at B.C. ports

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today...

Tornado hits Ottawa suburban neighbourhood, damaging 125 homes

Emergency crews are cleaning up an Ottawa suburb after a tornado touched down with little to no warning.

Residents were shocked while looking at the remains of totalled fences, blown-out windows and ripped-off roofs that were scattered across Half Moon Bay, a neighbourhood in the Barrhaven suburb.

Environment Canada confirmed that at least one tornado had hit the Ottawa area just after noon, later confirming that a a tornado also touched down in Mirabel, Quebec, north of Montreal.

Work resumes at B.C. ports after tentative deal is reached to end strike

Cargo is once again flowing into British Columbia as port workers return to the job, after a tentative deal has been struck between the workers union and the Employers association.

The strike, that had halted cargo movements for 13 days and prompted fears that trade worth billions had been stalled, was officially over as of 4:30 p.m. PT, when dock workers brought ports across the province back to life.

The employers association says the deal still needs to be ratified, but it is a four-year agreement with the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada.

Here's what else we're watching ...

BC Wildfire Service crew member dies near Revelstoke

The B.C. government is confirming the death of a firefighter who was responding to a wildfire near Revelstoke.

A statement from Premier David Eby issued late Thursday offers his condolences.

Calling it a ``tremendous loss for everyone involved with the BC Wildfire Service at an already challenging time,'' the statement goes on to say the tragedy serves as a heartbreaking reminder that firefighters are often putting their lives on the line to keep people and communities safe.

Métis community rebuilds after fire

A northern Alberta community is rebuilding homes and clearing out land after a devastating May wildfire.

The East Prairie Métis Settlement lost more than 40 homes and 14 of them had people living in them.

The council is now helping families by bringing in modular homes.

Ukraine emergency visa applications close Saturday

Canada is expected to close applications for temporary emergency visas offered to Ukrainians fleeing Russian aggression Saturday.

But it hasn't announced whether it plans to offer long-term refuge.

Canada launched the emergency visa after the Russian invasion of Ukraine last year, and offered an unlimited number of Ukrainians the chance to work and study in Canada for three years while they figure out their next steps.

Restaurants in Inuvik attracting locals, tourists

In the Northwest Territories' Beaufort Delta, under the midnight sun, restaurants in Inuvik are offering up local flavours to community members and tourists alike.

The Inuvialuit Regional Corporation recently opened Mamaqtuq, meaning delicious in Inuvialuktun.

Along with fried chicken and strip loin, head chef Brendan Vogt plans to add wild game and other locally sourced foods to the menu.

