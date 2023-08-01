In the news today: BC wildfire evacuees return home, union warned over strike deal

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today...

Osoyoos, B.C., residents who fled fire head home

Residents of Osoyoos have been returning home after the lifting of most evacuation orders on the southern British Columbia town that had been threatened over the weekend by a wildfire that jumped the United States border.

But most of the community remains under evacuation alert and must be ready to leave at short notice because of the Eagle Bluff fire that came close to engulfing the town as it roared down surrounding hills on Saturday night, before a wind shift turned the tide for firefighters.

BC Wildfire Service spokeswoman Shaelee Stearns says the reins in the fight against the Eagle Bluff fire are being transitioned to a new management team that will be in constant contact with U.S. counterparts.

Industrial board warns union bosses not to backtrack on new B.C. port deal

The union representing about 7,400 of Canada's port and dock workers has been warned by the Canada Industrial Relations Board that it cannot change its mind about a new deal during ratification.

The board says that would be an ``unfair labour practice,'' referencing a previously proposed contract that was supported by union negotiators, then rejected by leaders before they changed course and recommended it to members, who sank it in a full vote.

The long-running dispute has had workers walk off the job at more than 30 port terminals and other sites for 13 days at the beginning of July.

Here's what else we're watching ...

Three passes, 15 seconds undo Canada at World Cup

The Canadian women's team, which picked the worst time to flop in a 4-0 setback yesterday against co-host Australia at the Women's World Cup, will do some soul-searching when it returns home, trying to better understand how the reigning Olympics champion became rattled on soccer's biggest stage. Coach Beverly Priestman believes her squad has enough talent and heart to bounce back in time for a two-game Olympic qualifying series next month with Jamaica.

All governments must hold Calgary Stampede accountable after sex abuse settlement: MP

A Calgary member of Parliament says all levels of government must hold the Calgary Stampede organization to account for sexual abuse incidents that happened in the past.

George Chahal, who last week called for a pause in federal funding for the festival, says the Stampede's board has lost public trust.

Tanya Fir, Alberta's Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women, says she will meet with the Stampede to discuss the safety of youth involved with the festival.

Canada 'strongly condemns' Niger military coup as others threaten sanctions, cut aid

Canada is speaking out against a coup d'etat in Niger, but hasn't joined other nations in threatening to sanction or cut aid to the West African country.

Last Wednesday, a faction of Niger's military claimed to have overthrown the country's democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum after detaining him in his palace.

In a tweet Friday evening, Global Affairs Canada wrote that Ottawa ``strongly condemns the attempted coup'' in Niger and calls for Bazoum's release.

RCMP suspend search for missing youth, as another flooding victim remembered

Nova Scotia RCMP said Monday they suspended their search northwest of Halifax for a youth who was swept away July 22 by rushing floodwaters, as mourners gathered to remember a child killed during that same severe weather event.

Police will resume the operation to find the youth once the remaining water in the search area is able to drain, they said.

Supt. Sean Auld told reporters in Windsor, N.S., that search teams encountered pockets of water over the weekend up to three metres deep.

RCMP have said two vehicles were knocked off the road into a hayfield in Brooklyn, N.S., by rapidly rising water during a storm that dumped up to 250 millimetres of rain.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 1, 2023.

The Canadian Press