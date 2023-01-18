Ukraine 'can't rule out' human error or sabotage in helicopter crash

Ukraine's security service said it could not rule out human error or deliberate sabotage after one of Ukraine's most powerful ministers was killed in a catastrophic helicopter crash, writes Roland Oliphant.

Denys Monastyrsky, Ukraine's interior minister since 2021, Yevhev Yenin, his deputy, and Yuri Lubkovych, state secretary of the interior ministry, were just minutes into a flight to Kharkiv when their Super Puma ЕС-225 crashed into a nursery school in a Kyiv suburb just after 8 AM on Wednesday morning.

Kyrillo Tymoshenko, an official in the presidential administration, revised down the death toll again. He now says 14 killed including one child.

Authorities refused to speculate on the cause of the crash.

The SBU, Ukraine's internal security service, said it was investigating several possibilities including technical malfunction, failure to follow flight rules, or intentional destruction. The police have appealed for witnesses.

Death toll revised to 14 killed including one child

Breaking: Ihor Klymenko appointed acting interior minister

Ukraine's government appointed national police chief Ihor Klymenko as acting interior minister on Wednesday, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal announced the appointment hours after the previous minister, Denys Monastyrskyi, was killed in a helicopter crash near Kyiv.

He said Klymenko had officially been appointed to the role of deputy interior minister, but would fulfil the responsibilities of the minister.

More about the helicopter

Canadian defence minister, in Kyiv, announces supply of 200 armoured vehicles

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand visited Kyiv to meet Ukrainian officials on Wednesday and announced the supply of 200 Senator armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine, as part of a new package of military assistance.

The Canadian defence ministry said in a statement that Ukraine had specifically requested the vehicles and that Anand was meeting officials including Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov in the Ukrainian capital.

"This aid is valued at over $90 million and is allocated as part of the additional $500 million in military aid for Ukraine announced by Prime Minister Trudeau in November 2022," it said.

Pain of helicopter crash 'unspeakable', says Zelensky after minister killed

Volodymyr Zelensky has said "the pain is unspeakable" as he ordered his intelligence agency to carry out an investigation into the fatal helicopter crash outside Kyiv.

The Ukrainian president said the crash that killed the interior minister and more than a dozen others was a "terrible tragedy" on a "black morning".

"The pain is unspeakable," he said.

'Entire side of the nursery was charred'

"We saw wounded people, we saw children. There was a lot of fog here, everything was strewn all around. We could hear screams, we ran towards them," Glib, a 17-year-old local resident, told Reuters at the scene. "We took the children and passed them over the fence, away from the nursery as it was on fire, especially the second floor," he said.

Debris was scattered over a muddy playground.

In a courtyard lay several dead interior ministry staff, their blue uniforms and black boots visible from under foil blankets draped over the bodies.

A large chunk of the aircraft had landed on a car, destroying it.

Olena Zelenska: Horrible day for Ukraine

Olena Zelenska has said it was a "horrible day for Ukraine" after more than a dozen people including three children were killed on Wednesday when a helicopter crashed near a nursery outside Kyiv.

Responding to the news of the crash at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, she said: "Another very sad day today. New losses."

First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska is pictured during a minute of silence at the World Economic Forum in Davos - Markus Schreiber/AP

Posting on Twitter, she said: "We lost the interior minister and his colleagues – but the biggest tragedy is a death of children. They have faith that we, as adults, are able to protect them."

Putin claims Russian victory is 'inevitable'

President Vladimir Putin has claimed that a Russian victory in Ukraine was "inevitable".

In televised remarks to workers during a visit to a weapons factory in his home town of St. Petersburg, Putin told workers and reporters: "Victory is assured, I have no doubt about it."

Downing St: The UK will continue to stand with Ukraine

Our thoughts are with all those affected by the devastating helicopter crash in Kyiv, and those currently responding.



Ukrainians will continue to be collateral as long as Putin continues his needless war.



The UK will continue to stand with Ukraine to secure a lasting peace. https://t.co/1cXnTJOfmq — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) January 18, 2023

Scholz: Helicopter crash shows 'immense toll' Ukraine paying in war

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the helicopter crash in Ukraine that left at least 16 people dead, including the interior minister, showed the "immense toll" Ukraine is paying in the war against Russia.

"Our thoughts on this sad day are with the families of the victims and the injured, and with (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky, who lost his interior minister today," said Scholz

Brovary locator map

Germany offers to help Ukraine probe helicopter crash

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser offered Kyiv assistance in investigating a helicopter crash near Kyiv on Wednesday that killed her Ukrainian counterpart, along with more than a dozen others.

Faeser said in a statement that she had sent her condolences to the Ukrainian government "and offered Germany's support in identifying the causes of the helicopter crash".

'There was no air raid alert'

Viktor Komesarov, 16, said he was woken by a whistle followed by an explosion, writes Roland Oliphant, in Bovary.

“At first I was confused because I heard a blast but there was no air raid alert,” he said.

“I looked out the window and saw my dad running into the Kindergarten. I realised mum wasn’t at home either. And then she came out of the building with three little kids and brought them into our kitchen to treat them.”

The children - one boy and two girls aged around six or seven - were unharmed other than a few scratches and were later collected by their parents.

Viktor said he also saw a female staff member from the nursery emerge with a head wound. She was bandaged up by paramedics and then began searching for the children.

Gleb Kasyan, 17, was around the corner when the crash happened. He rushed to the scene and found two charred dead bodies thrown clear of the wreckage. He set about trying to help the injured including children.

'There was smoke everywhere'

The helicopter came down in a large courtyard surrounded by nine-storey residential apartment blocks, writes Roland Oliphant.

Witnesses who heard the explosion from their flats before running outside to help the injured told the Telegraph it appeared to have struck the roof of the kindergarten in the middle of the courtyard, skipped over the playground and smashed into the ground outside the entrance to one of the apartment blocks.

It left a trail of fire along the roof of the nursery and caused a nearby car to explode too, said Nina Tymanyk, 70.

“It was 08:05 exactly. I heard the explosion and came outside. You couldn’t see anything, there was smoke everywhere.”

Pictured: Firefighters work near the site of helicopter crash

Firefighters work near the site where a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten in Brovary - SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP

Russian soldier reportedly killed after deserting military base

Russian authorities on Wednesday announced having killed a soldier who left his military base, with state media identifying the man as an armed deserter from fighting in Ukraine.

"Dmitry Perov, wanted for the unauthorised abandonment of his military unit, was found and liquidated," the government of the Lipetsk region, in western Russia, said on social media.

"The situation is under control," it said. "There is no threat to residents. Investigations are under way."

It did not say how the man was killed.

Officials revise death toll to 15

At least 15 people were killed on Wednesday morning when a helicopter crashed near a nursery outside Kyiv, Ukrainian officials said.

Earlier, officials had given an initial death toll of 18.

The regional governor said 29 other people were injured, including 15 children.

James Cleverly: Denys was a 'true friend' of the UK

Tragic news of the helicopter crash in Ukraine this morning, which took the lives of Ukraine’s Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyy, members of his team and civilians.



Denys was a true friend of the UK. We are ready to support Ukraine in whatever way we can. — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) January 18, 2023

Helicopters 'extremely vulnerable' to ground fire

Helicopters are extremely vulnerable to ground fire on the battlefield as they are much slower than jet fighters. They also have little armour, as such protection would add weight to the airframe and make flight more difficult, writes Dom Nicholls.

Most military helicopters prefer to fly extremely low to hide behind folds in the ground or trees in rural areas, and buildings in cities and towns.

This technique, called ‘terrain masking’ is effective but leaves very little time for the crew to react to any mechanical problems with the aircraft, ground fire that does hit its target or environmental hazards such as power lines, which are almost invisible to the pilot.

Zelensky: 'A terrible tragedy'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday described a fatal helicopter crash outside Kyiv that killed the interior minister and more than a dozen others as "a terrible tragedy".

"Today, a terrible tragedy occurred in Brovary, Kyiv region. A SES (state emergency services) helicopter crashed, and a fire broke out at the crash site. The pain is unspeakable," he said in a statement on social media.

In pictures: Kindergarten helicopter crash

Shards of window glass are seen in the kindergarten at the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary - Daniel Cole/AP

Rescue services work at the scene of a helicopter crash - SERGEY DOLZHENKO/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/Shutterstock

A view of the scene where a helicopter crashed on civil infrastructure in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv - Daniel Cole/AP

Ukraine minister's helicopter crashed en route to frontline: presidency

The helicopter that Ukraine's interior minister was travelling on Wednesday when it crashed near a kindergarten outside Kyiv was flying towards frontline regions in eastern Ukraine, the presidency said.

"The purpose of the helicopter flight was to carry out work in one of the hotspots of our country where hostilities are ongoing. The interior minister was heading there," the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on local television.

Dnipro missile attack 'heartbreaking', says Pope Francis

Pope Francis has condemned the Russian missile strike on an apartment building that killed 45 people, including young children, in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro as heartbreaking.

Francis appealed for peace at his weekly general audience in the Vatican.

"Last Saturday another missile attack caused many civilian victims, among them children. I share in the heartbreaking pain of the family members," he said.

"The images and the accounts of this tragic episode are a strong appeal to all people of conscience. One cannot remain indifferent," he said.

A total of 45 people have been confirmed killed in the strike.

Ukrainian PM: A 'great loss' for Ukraine

Ukraine's prime minister on Wednesday said the death of Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and two other senior officials in a helicopter crash near Kyiv was a "great loss" for the war-battered country.

"A great loss for the government team and the entire state. My sincere condolences to the families of all the victims. I instructed (officials) to immediately create a special group for a detailed investigation of all the circumstances of the tragedy," Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Telegram.

Suella Braverman: Ukraine has lost a 'leading light'

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said Ukraine had lost a "leading light" in its resistance against Vladimir Putin's invasion after the death of interior minister Denys Monastyrsky in a helicopter crash.

She wrote on Twitter: "This is truly heart breaking. Interior Minister, Denys Monastyrsky was a leading light in supporting the Ukrainian people during Putin's illegal invasion and when we spoke in October I was struck by his determination, optimism and patriotism.

"My thoughts go out to all those who have died in this horrible tragedy and their families. The UK will always stand with our Ukrainian friends."

EU chief: 'We join Ukraine in grief'

EU chief Charles Michel expressed dismay on Wednesday after Ukraine's interior minister and over a dozen others were killed in an helicopter crash near Kyiv.

"We join Ukraine in grief following the tragic helicopter accident," the president of the European Council said, in a message posted to social media.

"Minister Denys Monastyrsky was a great friend of the EU. We share our deepest condolences with the families of the victims, President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and the people of Ukraine."

Estonian PM: Helicopter crash 'tragic reminder' of price Ukraine is paying for freedom

Just heard about the helicopter crash in #Ukraine.



Deepest condolences to @Denys_Shmyhal, the Ukrainian people and victims' families. Estonia mourns with you.



Yet another tragic reminder of incredibly heavy price Ukraine is paying during its freedom fight against Russia. https://t.co/WDsX3Aa8tI — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) January 18, 2023

'What a tragedy'

What a tragedy! A helicopter crashed into the kindergarten in Brovary near Kyiv. Reportedly, 3 people are dead and 5 are injured pic.twitter.com/dXlnuRkP9O — Giorgi Revishvili (@revishvilig) January 18, 2023

09:19 AM

'Most senior Ukrainian official to have died since start of the war'

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskyi, his deputy Yevhen Yenin and State Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Yurii Lubkovych were among those killed, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine's National Police.

Monastyrskyi is the most senior Ukrainian official to have died since the start of the war with Russia almost 11 months ago.

Olena Zelenska, Ukraine first lady, daubed teary eyes and pinched her nose in emotion minutes before attending a World Economic Forum session in Davos, Switzerland.

Forum President Borge Brende requested 15 seconds of silence after opening the session to honour the Ukrainian officials killed in the crash.

Pictured: Aftermath of kindergarten helicopter crash

Aftermath of kindergarten helicopter crash in Brovary - Brave Spirit/Telegram/Brave Spirit/Telegram

A view shows the site where a helicopter falls on civil infrastructure buildings in the town of Brovary - VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS

Ukraine's interior minister among those killed in crash

Ukrainian Minister of Internal Affairs Denys Monastyrsky - Anadolu Agency/Anadolu

Aftermath of kindergarten helicopter crash in Brovary

У Броварах поруч з дитсадком та житловим будинком впав гвинтокрил, є постраждалі.

Станом на зараз усіх дітей та співробітників дитсадка евакуювали.

На місці працюють екстрені служби.#Бровари #Україна #Війна #Київ pic.twitter.com/qveLXzIyRH — Свідки Святого Хаймарсу (@ShobShho) January 18, 2023

Wagner mercenaries register as ‘management consultancy’ in latest attempt to normalise image

The Wagner Group, a once shadowy Russian militia that now plays a leading role in the Ukraine war, has registered as a legal entity for the first time, posing as management consultants.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman and former petty criminal, long denied founding and bankrolling the private mercenary group that was first used in Syria, before finally acknowledging it last year.

The organisation has emerged as a key power broker in recent months, openly recruiting convicts for the Ukraine war from inside Russian prisons.

08:08 AM

Pictured: Aftermath of kindergarten explosion in Brovary

Aftermath of kindergarten explosion in Brovary - @furrr_fur/Twitter/@furrr_fur/Twitter

US sent Israel-stored munitions to Ukraine, says NYT

The United States is using a secretive ammunition stockpile in Israel to send thousands of artillery shells to Ukraine according to a report by the New York Times, writes James Rothwell in Jerusalem.

The arrangement has been in place for some time having been approved by the previous Israeli government led by Yair Lapid, without around 300,000 shells being transferred to forces in Ukraine.

The disclosure reflects how Israel, which generally has tried to stay neutral in the war for fear of angering Russia, may be assisting Ukraine indirectly and behind the scenes in other ways.

The stockpile contains US-owned ammunition which has generally been reserved for emergency use by Israel, such as in the 2006 Lebanon war.

Dnipro death toll rises to 45

The death toll from Ukraine's Dnipro apartment building attack has reached 45 people, officials said on Tuesday.

The dead included six children, among them an 11-month-old boy, with another 79 people also injured, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

The attack on Dnipro killed at least 45 people - Arsen Dzodzaev/PA Wire/Arsen Dzodzaev/PA Wire

"It is now merely a matter of time before we drive the occupants from our land, before justice returns, and before the sentences for Russian murderers are announced," Zelensky added.

Yesterday, Ukrainian authorities called off the search for survivors in Dnipro.

Blinken: Allies will consider more defence aid for Ukraine this week

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, has warned that the war in Ukraine could go on for "some time" and hinted there will be "further announcements" later this week on sending tanks.

Mr Blinken, speaking at a press conference in Washington with James Cleverly, the Foreign Secretary, "applauded" the UK decision to send a squadron of 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine.

He said: "We're now in winter, there continues to be ferocious fighting, particularly along the eastern front. I anticipate that will, unfortunately, go on for some time."



Read the full story by Nick Allen here

Ukraine's military Patriot training will take 10 weeks, says defence minister

The training of Ukrainian officers to operate the Patriot advanced long-range air defence system will last 10 weeks, Ukraine's Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Tuesday.

The United States, Germany and the Netherlands have pledged to send Patriot missile systems to Ukraine to repel a barrage of Russian missile and drone attacks.

"There is a decision that our officers will be trained in 10 weeks. Such obligations were undertaken by the American partners," Reznikov said, in remarks published on Ukraine's state Military Media Center Telegram messaging app.

Latest MoD update

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 18 January 2023



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/fR17j1ajCd



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/0qGka78nEd — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) January 18, 2023

Germany won’t act alone in sending tanks to Ukraine, says Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, said on Tuesday that the country would never act “alone” as Berlin hinted that it was waiting for the United States to send battle tanks to Ukraine before following suit.

Mr Scholz said his support for Kyiv would only be ramped up if it avoids “escalating” the war in Ukraine – something his officials believe sending Leopard II tanks could do.

He is under mounting pressure from Nato allies to approve deliveries of the German-made tanks to Ukraine, especially from countries such as Poland and Lithuania, which need his permission to send the vehicles from their fleets.

Read more on the story here

Good morning

Good morning and welcome to today's liveblog coverage of Ukraine.

We will be guiding you through all the latest developments.