News & Observer drops its first NFT that highlights UNC-Duke Final Four game

The News & Observer is recognizing the Triangle’s connections to the college basketball universe with its first NFT collection.

The N&O’s first NFT captures the historic North Carolina-Duke men’s basketball game in the 2022 NCAA Final Four. The April 2 game represented the first-ever meeting of the rivals in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

It also was Hubert Davis’ first Final Four appearance as UNC head coach and Mike Krzyzewski’s final Final Four in a 42-year career as Duke head coach.

The N&O Collection celebrates the historic 2021-22 college basketball season. N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper recently declared the state as the “center of the college basketball universe.”

Proceeds from the collection will support The News & Observer’s Public Interest Journalism Fund to expand philanthropic-funded, high-impact journalism in the Triangle and North Carolina. To learn more about The N&O’s philanthropic-funded initiatives, go to newsobserver.com/philanthropy.

An NFT is a unique identifier used to represent ownership of a digital asset or image. Blockchain technology provides a digital receipt of ownership.