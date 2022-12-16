Ukraine-Russia war latest: Russia launches major missile attack on Kyiv and Kharkiv

Ukrainian soldiers fire a Pion artillery system at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region - AP/Libkos

Russia pounded Ukraine with missiles on Friday, hammering energy facilities and knocking out power as people took cover in shelters across the country.

The latest of several big waves of missile strikes since October hit critical infrastructure in areas including the eastern region of Kharkiv, the Black Sea region of Odesa and Vinnytsia in west central Ukraine, regional officials said.

Kharkiv, the central city of Poltava, and parts of Kyiv were left without electricity and the northern Sumy region suffered power outages, they added.

At least three explosions rocked Kyiv, Reuters witnesses in the capital said, and air defences systems were in operation across Ukraine. Ukraine's railway operator said a number of railway lines were left without power.

"They want to destroy us, and make us slaves. But we will not surrender. We will endure," said Lidiya Vasilieva, 53, as she headed for shelter at a Kyiv railway station. I want the war over and soon. But I ready to wait as long as needed," she said.

Follow the latest below.

08:36 AM

Significant power cuts hit Ukraine

Kharkiv, the central city of Poltava and parts of Kyiv were left without electricity and the northern Sumy region suffered power outages, regional officials said.

Loud explosions echoed through Kyiv, Reuters witnesses in the capital said, and air defences systems were in operation across Ukraine. Ukraine's railway operator said a number of railway lines were left without power.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said a residential building had been hit in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, where he said people could be trapped under the rubble.

Russia was "massively attacking" Ukraine," said Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of the Kyiv region.

There was no immediate word of casualties and it was not clear exactly what critical infrastructure had been hit.

"Do not ignore air raid alerts, remain in shelters," Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Story continues

08:31 AM

'More power cuts to come' after barrage

Officials in the Zaporizhzhia region in southeastern Ukraine warned residents to expect more power cuts as engineers try to repair damage caused by the Russian attacks.

"We know of 15 impacts by Russian missiles (in the region)," Oleksandr Starukh, Zaporizhzhia's regional governor, wrote on Telegram.

"We ask citizens to prepare for possible temporary restrictions during restoration of damaged infrastructure."

Energy company DTEK said it was already enforcing electricity shutdowns in Kyiv to enable repairs.

08:08 AM

In pictures: A destroyed Russian tank in Kupiansk

A destroyed Russian tank is seen by the side of the road on December 15, 2022 in Kupiansk, Ukraine

08:04 AM

Russia 'massively attacking' Ukraine

Russia is "massively attacking" Ukraine," said Oleksiy Kuleba, governor of the Kyiv region.

There was no immediate word of casualties and it was not clear exactly what critical infrastructure had been hit.

"Do not ignore air raid alerts, remain in shelters," Kyrylo Tymoshenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russia has been attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure since October, causing repeated power outages across the country at the start of winter.

Moscow says the attacks on basic infrastructure are militarily legitimate. Ukraine says attacks intended to cause civilian misery are a war crime.

08:03 AM

Power cuts sweep Ukraine after bombardment

Kharkiv, the central city of Poltava and parts of Kyiv were left without electricity and the northern Sumy region suffered power outages after Friday morning's attacks, regional officials said.

Loud explosions echoed through Kyiv, Reuters witnesses in the capital said, and air defences systems were in operation across Ukraine. Ukraine's railway operator said a number of railway lines were left without power.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said a residential building had been hit in the central city of Kryvyi Rih, where he said people could be trapped under the rubble.

08:01 AM

Russia digging 'extensive defensive positions'

Russian forces have continued to expend considerable effort to construct extensive defensive positions along the front line, the MOD said.

"They have likely prioritised the northern sector around the town of Svatove," the ministry said in its daily update on Friday moring.

"The Russian constructions follow traditional military plans for entrenchment, largely unchanged since the Second World War. Such constructions are likely to be vulnerable to modern, precision indirect strikes.

"The construction of major defensive lines is further illustration of Russia’s reversion to positional warfare that has been largely abandoned by most modern Western militaries in recent decades."

07:53 AM

Russia to launch fresh ground assault on Kyiv

Russia will launch a new offensive early next year that could include a second attempt to take the capital Kyiv, Ukraine has warned.

Moscow's new offensive could happen as soon as January, President Volodymyr Zelensky, Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov and two other generals have been quoted as saying in various outlets.

The push could be launched from the eastern Donbas area, the south or neighbouring Belarus, and could include another ground assault on Kyiv, which Moscow failed to capture early in the invasion, according to Ukrainian intelligence.

"The Russians are preparing some 200,000 fresh troops. I have no doubt they will have another go at Kyiv," Mr Zaluzhniy was quoted as saying in The Economist.

Mr Reznikov gave a slightly different estimate in comments to the Guardian, but his conclusion was the same.

“The second part of the mobilisation, 150,000 approximately ... do a minimum of three months to prepare. It means they are trying to start the next wave of the offensive probably in February, like last year. That’s their plan,” he said.

07:52 AM

Electricity cut in Kharkiv

Olga Tokariuk, a Ukrainian journalist, reports that the Russian strikes have completely shut down power in Kharkiv and that at least three explosions have occurred over Kyiv.

Russia has been trying in recent months to destroy Ukrainian morale, without success, by targeting civilian infrastructure such as power stations in a bid to freeze citizens over winter.

07:50 AM

Russian missiles rain down on Kyiv

Russia has launched a fresh series of missile strikes this morning on Kyiv and other cities including Kharkiv in the northeast.

Eyewitnesses in Kyiv said they saw rockets flying overhead this morning as Ukraine activated its air defences. The British ambassador to Ukraine, who is in Kyiv, described the attacks as "cowardly".

07:44 AM

Explosions rock cities across Ukraine

Ukrainian authorities reported explosions in at least three cities Friday, saying Russia has launched a major missile attack on energy facilities and infrastructure.

Local authorities on social media reported explosions in the capital, Kyiv, southern Kryvyi Rih and northeastern Kharkiv as authorities sounded air raid alarms across the country warning of a new devastating barrage.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram that the city is without electricity.

The strikes targeting energy infrastructure have been part of a new Russian strategy to try to freeze Ukrainians into submission after several key battlefield losses by Russian forces in recent months.