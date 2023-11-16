News flash — J.Crew has the best holiday-party-ready jewelry under $50

J.Crew

Hot take: Getting all dressed up for holiday parties is just as much fun as actually attending them. Really, what’s not to love about a season that’s all glitter and shine? And finding that perfect holiday outfit totally doesn’t have to break the bank — one or two pieces of bold, sparkling jewelry will make you look 100% holiday-appropriate. This season, we’re loving all the party jewelry at J.Crew. Keep scrolling for our favorite items, all available for under $50.

The dangling bows on these earrings make us think of a perfectly wrapped present, so they’re just right for the holiday season. Each one is made of a freshwater pearl and lots of little crystals for a delicate aesthetic that’s all about femininity.

Make a scene-stealing entrance to your holiday pash with this statement necklace. Big, shining crystals are strung together in a lariat style that hangs all the way down your chest. Use it to liven up a monotone outfit, or pair it with something busier for a “more is more” look.

These sparkly crystal earrings work just as well for a glam bash as for a day in the office, meaning you’ll get to wear them throughout the entire holiday season. A quarter of the ball shape is sliced out in the back so that the stud earrings sort of hug your earlobe. At just a little over half an inch in diameter, they’re way lighter than they appear. Gold, crystal, red and blue versions are also available.

If you’re looking for something more underrated or that you can wear with literally any outfit, this delicate bracelet is the place to start. It features three intertwined chains with a mix of pretty styles, balls and beads. An extender chain on the end lets you adjust the size between 6.25 and 7.15 inches.

Add some serious bling to your holiday fit with this chunky, glittering ring. It’s filled with crystals in a spectrum of pinks and reds that will also be perfect during February. Bonus: The ring is made of recycled gold-plated brass casting, so this is one of those amazing, feel-good-while-you-look-good situations.

The silver version of this snake-chain necklace has a tinselly vibe that’s just right for your next white elephant party. Thick, chunky links make it feel stylish and sophisticated at the same time. It’s a little bit longer than a choker and will make your neck and collarbone look fabulous. The necklace also comes in gold if that’s more your preference.

Oversized crystals and pearls give this cuff bracelet a vintage costume jewelry aesthetic. The design is bold, but since the stones are all in a similar shade, it’ll blend in well with tons of different outfits. It’s also discounted 61% right now, which legitimately feels too good to be true.

Bring the party vibes up close and personal with these fun tassel earrings. They’re strung with tons of tiny glass seed beads that have faceted edges to catch and reflect the light. The tassels hang down about 3 inches from your ears, hitting well past your chin. In addition to this navy blue, they’re also available in shining gold and silver versions.

Fringe on a ring? After seeing this ring, our answer is absolutely yes. The unique style allows loose crystal strands to dance across your finger, creating a twinkling effect that’ll be the envy of everyone around you. It sort of feels like a flapper dress for your hand, which is even more wonderful than we could have imagined.

