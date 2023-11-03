News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Substantial Upgrade To Their C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Forecasts

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's statutory forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from C4 Therapeutics' nine analysts is for revenues of US$23m in 2024 which - if met - would reflect a meaningful 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 4.8% to US$2.61 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$20m and losses of US$2.73 per share in 2024. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

The consensus price target fell 6.0%, to US$17.60, suggesting that the analysts remain pessimistic on the company, despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the C4 Therapeutics' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that C4 Therapeutics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 8.4% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.8% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 15% annually. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, C4 Therapeutics is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for next year, reflecting increased optimism around C4 Therapeutics' prospects. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of C4 Therapeutics' future valuation. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at C4 Therapeutics.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple C4 Therapeutics analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

