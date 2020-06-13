News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Sizeable Upgrade To Their CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) Forecasts

Shareholders in CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that CMC Markets will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. CMC Markets has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a majestic 37% to UK£2.69 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

After the upgrade, the consensus from CMC Markets' four analysts is for revenues of UK£238m in 2021, which would reflect a measurable 4.9% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to drop 17% to UK£0.25 in the same period. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of UK£204m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.14 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for CMC Markets 23% to UK£2.56 on the back of these upgrades. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic CMC Markets analyst has a price target of UK£3.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at UK£2.10. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await CMC Markets shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 4.9% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 3.6% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 0.4% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that CMC Markets' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with analysts apparently feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at CMC Markets.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple CMC Markets analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

