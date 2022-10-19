News Flash: Analysts Just Made A Captivating Upgrade To Their CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Forecasts

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 11% to UK£1.32 in the last 7 days. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from CentralNic Group's four analysts is for revenues of US$698m in 2022, which would reflect a sizeable 22% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to soar 138% to US$0.058. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$613m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.044 in 2022. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that CentralNic Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 22% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 54% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 17% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that CentralNic Group is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. More bullish expectations could be a signal for investors to take a closer look at CentralNic Group.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple CentralNic Group analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

